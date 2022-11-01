Lizzo as Marge Simpson, Kim Kardashian as Mystique and More Excellent Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Spooky season has officially wrapped, providing another round of celebrity Halloween costumes. This year's ensembles were frightful, sexy, campy, bizarre and everything in between.

Although Halloween landed on a Monday, it just meant the festivities began early. Celebrities were revealing their Halloween costumes, serving up jaw-dropping looks, all throughout Halloweekend — on Instagram, on TikTok, at the annual Casamigos Halloween party in L.A., the Unemployed x Galvan's "Living Nightmares" event in New York and more. We saw Kendall Jenner as Jessie from Toy Story, Lizzo as Marge Simpson, Kim Kardashian as Mystique (at what turned out not to be a costume party) and so many more. And this was all before Heidi Klum's big Halloween bash...

Below are a whole slew of best dressed stars. Scroll if you dare.

Lizzo

Kendall Jenner

Kim Kardashian

Heidi Klum

Photo: Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Halle Bailey

Paris Hilton

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos/Courtesy of Casamigos

Kerry Washington

Kaia Gerber

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos/Courtesy of Casamigos

Latto

Rosalía

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos/Courtesy of Casamigos

Julia Fox

Photo: Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Joan Smalls

Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies

Kylie Jenner

Janelle Monae

Ashley Graham

Kelly Rowland

Richie Shazam

Photo: Jason Crowley/BFA/Courtesy of Unemployed and Galvan

Emily Ratajkowski

Elle Fanning

Miranda Kerr

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos/Courtesy of Casamigos

Kylie Jenner (posted by Hailey Bieber)

Madelaine Petsch

Sara Sampaio

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos/Courtesy of Casamigos

Doja Cat

Diddy

Jennifer Garner

Benito Skinner

Jojo Siwa

Carlotta Kohl

Photo: Jason Crowley/BFA/Courtesy of Unemployed and Galvan

Emily Oberg

Emma Chamberlain

Devon Carlson

Mindy Kaling

Honorable Mention: the Marc Jacobs design team

