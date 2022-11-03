Skip to main content

31 Bold Knitwear Pieces to Add Some Pizazz to Your Winter Wardrobe

Just because the weather is drab doesn't mean your wardrobe has to be.
statement knit head 2

One of the best parts of the cooler months is snuggling into the soft hug of warm clothes. 

When the cold sets in and you need to add layers, there are infinite ways to show off your style. Chunky sweaters or puffer coats are classic items to keep on deck — however, these fall and winter staples often come in colors that are more muted. (We may wear a bright yellow raincoat in the spring, but such a happy hue isn't so common in the colder season.)

And there's no good reason why.

In fact, inspired by the recent dopamine dressing trend, there's a good argument for adding more color to your cold-weather wardrobe. There's nothing wrong with stocking up on neutral knit layers, but why not incorporate a garment that pops? To that end, we gathered the 31 best statement-making knit pieces to wear this fall and winter. Some have chain details or are beautifully color-blocked; others are embellished with paintings or saturated prints. Whether you're looking for funky streetwear or a holiday party outfit, shop our favorites in the gallery below.

Rails JONI_BLUEPATCHWORK
Urban Outfitters Thea Fuzzy Cardigan
KROST_Fall22_textured knit
31
Gallery
31 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. In no way do either affect our editorial decision-making.

