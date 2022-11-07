27 Actually-Helpful Gifts for Your Friend Who Just Had a Baby

We know it’s hard to find the right gifts for your loved ones, so we’ve compiled a ton of fashion and beauty-focused gift guides tailored to a range of interests and budgets. Check out our latest below and find more right here.

So, you have someone in your life who just had a baby? If you're anything like I was before I myself got pregnant, gave birth and subsequently began to raise a brand-new human being, you very likely have no idea what to gift them — for the holidays or otherwise.

The good news here, though, is that absolutely any effort will be appreciated. Contrary to popular belief, you don't have to hand-deliver a five-course meal of restorative, nutrient-rich foods to your new-parent friend to knock it out of the park. But as is the way of the world, some gestures are objectively more helpful than others. Why not gift them something they'll actually use?

Which is where this here gift guide comes in. As a new-ish mom myself, I combed through spreadsheet after spreadsheet of product wishlists and recommendations from my child's newborn days to put together this: a fairly comprehensive guide with a perfect (if I do say so myself) combination of needs and wants on all ends of the price spectrum.

Shop 27 of the best gifts for new parents — from the coziest, machine-washable and nursing-friendly gear to luxuriously indulgent self-care rituals to, yes, a few practical gifts, like much-needed hair-growth serum — in the gallery below.

27 Gallery 27 Images

