21 Opera Gloves That'll Make Any Outfit Feel More Fancy

Adorning the arms of everyone from Beyoncé to New York City fashion girls, opera gloves have made a powerful comeback.

Dramatic and attention-catching, opera gloves have been imbuing outfits with elegance and confidence since the 18th century. More recently, they've been worn by Jodie Turner-Smith and Taylor Russell at the Venice Film Festival. Quinta Brunson wore them when holding up her Emmy award. Lori Harvey wore hers while front row at Valentino's Spring 2023 show. Doja Cat wore them around Paris Fashion Week. Kerry Washington, Kelly Rowland, Marsai Martin, Halsey, Amber Ruffin, Dua Lipa, Meagan Good... The list goes on. But they're not just for celebrities.

Made to accentuate the movement of your arms and complement your outfit — or add to what makes it stand out — the opera glove is a season-less accessory we love. In warmer months, you can go for a pair made of mesh. In colder weather, look to leather or thicker materials that'll keep your body heat a bit closer.

If you've never worn them before or are eager to add to your collection, see below for our 21 favorite pairs of opera gloves.

