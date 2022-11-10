Skip to main content
21 Opera Gloves That'll Make Any Outfit Feel More Fancy

21 Opera Gloves That'll Make Any Outfit Feel More Fancy

They're not *just* for Beyoncé.

Photo: Imaxtree

They're not *just* for Beyoncé.

Adorning the arms of everyone from Beyoncé to New York City fashion girls, opera gloves have made a powerful comeback. 

Dramatic and attention-catching, opera gloves have been imbuing outfits with elegance and confidence since the 18th century. More recently, they've been worn by Jodie Turner-Smith and Taylor Russell at the Venice Film FestivalQuinta Brunson wore them when holding up her Emmy award. Lori Harvey wore hers while front row at Valentino's Spring 2023 show. Doja Cat wore them around Paris Fashion Week. Kerry Washington, Kelly Rowland, Marsai Martin, Halsey, Amber Ruffin, Dua Lipa, Meagan Good... The list goes on. But they're not just for celebrities.

Made to accentuate the movement of your arms and complement your outfit — or add to what makes it stand out — the opera glove is a season-less accessory we love. In warmer months, you can go for a pair made of mesh. In colder weather, look to leather or thicker materials that'll keep your body heat a bit closer.

If you've never worn them before or are eager to add to your collection, see below for our 21 favorite pairs of opera gloves.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Carolina Amoto Stella Opera Gloves
cornelia james opera gloves
yes please d blue dazzled
21
Gallery
21 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

gloves couture
Style

Are We Really Going to Be Wearing Opera Gloves This Fall?

They're suddenly everywhere, from the runway to Rodrigo. Why? And does the trend have commercial legs?

By Dhani Mau
Paris str S22 1048
Shopping

How Do I Wear a Catsuit Like a Fashion Person?

Catsuit, unitard, bodysuit, fancy onesie — whatever you call it, the formfitting garment has become a favorite of designers and trendsetters alike. Here's how any curious layperson can make it their own.

By Ana Colón
handbags with no logo
Shopping

21 Logo-Free Handbags That Will Elevate Your Outfit

When you want to move in stylish silence, ditch the logo and flex your style.

By Andrea Bossi
outfits based on tv shows.001
Shopping

What to Wear Based on the TV Shows You Watched (and Watched, and Watched) in 2020

Let's face it: You probably thought about buying a Rowing Blazers sweater after watching "The Crown."

By Fashionista