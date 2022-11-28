The Best 2022 Holiday Windows Across the Globe

Before the Thanksgiving leftovers have even been boxed up, retailers all around the globe are displaying just how ready they are for the holidays with festive, over-the-top windows and light shows at their most-trafficked brick-and-mortar locations. In New York City, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman and Bloomingdale's have become entertainment destinations, upping the ante year after year with their seasonal décor. The party has expanded beyond department stores (and the Big Apple), with more brands and hotels getting in on the fun and zhuzhing up their façades.

This year, Saks partnered with Elton John and the Elton John Aids Foundation — pledging a $1 million donation to its Rocket Fund — and invited him and his family to unveil the windows and inaugurate the retailer's light show on a closed-down Fifth Avenue. Further uptown, The Mark tapped Swarovski to add some sparkle and holiday cheer to its entrance. And that's all before December.

From New York to London, see all the best fashion-y holiday window displays across the globe in the gallery below.

Saks Fifth Avenue (NYC)

Bergdorf Goodman (NYC)

Swarovski at The Mark (NYC)

Dior at Harrods (London)

Louis Vuitton (globally)

