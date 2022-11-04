Skip to main content
Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery, Inc. Is Hiring A Social Media Coordinator In Beverly Hills

This role reports to the co-founders and is responsible for the day-to-day social media channel management across all Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery, Inc./The SPA at BHPS platforms.

Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery, Inc./The SPA at BHPS is seeking a Social Media Coordinator to join the Social and Content team. This role reports to the co-founders and is responsible for the day-to-day social media channel management across all Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery, Inc./The SPA at BHPS platforms. This role works closely with the team in the planning, creation, and execution of content.

Job Responsibilities
- Operate the day-to-day social media publishing and ensure best practices are being met.
- Assist in implementing social and digital channel strategies for BHPS.
- Assist in creating and posting day-to-day BHPS content along with content associated with the company (influencer and celebrity appointments).
- Responsible for creating content during patient visits, in operating room, and at various related company events (videography, photography, editing, and posting on all platforms).
- Assist co-founders in maintaining a content calendar, covering all social channels, website, and app
- Assist in content creation for BHPS – editing content and posting on company Instagram and Tik tok, etc.
- Provide strategic insights based on social analytics/ how to improve engagement on all platforms.
- Stay current and up to date on social media trends.
- Collaborate with the Creative team regarding content creation, providing insights, direction, and feedback as needed
- Actively understand the ins and outs of social media and digital content management
- Have educated recommendations on how content comes to life on social media

Minimum Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree preferred/ interest in film industry
- 2+ years in the digital or social-specific field with a track record of success
- Experience working in beauty/fashion (along with an interest in the industry)
- Must be able to work at least 3 x a week (in person).
- Must demonstrate an active use and understanding of digital and social media
- Must illustrate proficiency in analyzing and measuring the effectiveness of content
- Must illustrate both extensive creativity and strong writing skills for fast-moving social media formatted micro-content
- Must be able to operate at the speed of digital – taking advantage of both proactive and reactive opportunities
- Experience with photography, graphic design, video/photography editing.

To Apply: Please send your resume to info@bhpsinc.com.

We are an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, age, disability, gender identity, marital or veteran status, or any other protected class.

