The Cast and Crew of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman Through Fashion

On Nov. 11, Marvel's "Black Panther" returns with its long-awaited sequel. The global press tour for "Wakanda Forever" has understandably been solemn, with the cast and crew reflecting on the impact and legacy of Chadwick Boseman, who played the titular character in the 2018 film and passed away in 2020. They've also paid tribute to the late actor through their fashion.

At the film's Los Angeles premiere, Letitia Wright — who plays Shuri — wore an all-black suit from Alexander McQueen featuring a crystal harness that drew parallels to Boseman's Givenchy Haute Couture look from the 2018 Oscars. Then, in Mexico City, once again in Alexander McQueen, she donned a Fall 2022 jacket and pencil skirt with custom "CB" embroidery on the collar.

Throughout the promotional cycle for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," returning director Ryan Coogler has sported a gold chain necklace with Boseman's portrait on a pendant. He told Good Morning America he had it made before the project started filming: "I wanted to keep him close to me."

See how the cast and crew of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" have honored Chadwick Boseman on the red carpet, below.

9 Gallery 9 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.