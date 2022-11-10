Skip to main content
The Cast and Crew of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman Through Fashion

The Cast and Crew of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman Through Fashion

Featuring dazzling embellishments and custom pendants.

Photo: Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images for Disney

Featuring dazzling embellishments and custom pendants.

On Nov. 11, Marvel's "Black Panther" returns with its long-awaited sequel. The global press tour for "Wakanda Forever" has understandably been solemn, with the cast and crew reflecting on the impact and legacy of Chadwick Boseman, who played the titular character in the 2018 film and passed away in 2020. They've also paid tribute to the late actor through their fashion. 

At the film's Los Angeles premiere, Letitia Wright — who plays Shuri — wore an all-black suit from Alexander McQueen featuring a crystal harness that drew parallels to Boseman's Givenchy Haute Couture look from the 2018 Oscars. Then, in Mexico City, once again in Alexander McQueen, she donned a Fall 2022 jacket and pencil skirt with custom "CB" embroidery on the collar.

Throughout the promotional cycle for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," returning director Ryan Coogler has sported a gold chain necklace with Boseman's portrait on a pendant. He told Good Morning America he had it made before the project started filming: "I wanted to keep him close to me." 

See how the cast and crew of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" have honored Chadwick Boseman on the red carpet, below.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Black Panther Chadwick Boseman Red Carpet Tributes 2
9
Gallery
9 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter. 

Related Stories

Rihanna Black Panther Wakanda Forever Premiere Los Angeles Best Dressed Celebrities 27
Style

Rihanna! And Other Big Fashion Moments From the 'Wakanda Forever' Premiere

See what Lupita Nyong'o, Angela Bassett and Tessa Thompson, among others, wore for the occasion.

By Ana Colón
Ryan Coogler, Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, and Winston Duke attend SiriusXM's Town Hall With The Cast Of Black Panther Wakanda Forever
News

The 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Press Tour Is Serving Look After Look

Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke and the rest of the cast are crushing it.

By Angela Wei
MAC BLACK PANTHER COLLECTION MODEL 2 head img
Beauty

The Ultimate 'Black Panther: Wakanda'-Inspired Makeup Collection is Here, Courtesy of MAC and Marvel

Get a first look at the dazzling product lineup.

By Andrea Bossi
billy-porter-2019-golden-globes-randi-rahm
Style

The Big, Bold Year That Men's Red-Carpet Fashion Got Fun

In 2019, Timothée Chalamet's Harness™ was just the beginning.

By Maura Brannigan