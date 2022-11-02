All the Best Looks From the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Press Tour

Four years after "Black Panther" premiered in 2018, its long-awaited sequel, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," finally arrives in theaters on Nov. 11. As with all Marvel projects, there's a major press tour that goes with it — which means we're getting look after look from Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett and the rest of the cast.

The stars, crew and special guests alike stunned at the "Wakanda Forever" world premiere in Los Angeles, which, in addition to Rihanna, saw Nyong'o in body-hugging white Balmain and Gurira's in sculptural Robert Wun. The core cast then headed to D.C. for a screening, before bringing the film up to New York.

There's lots to look forward to as the "Wakanda Forever" tour continues, and we'll be keeping track of all the best looks worn by the cast. Make sure to check the gallery below for updates.

