37 Cannabis-Themed Holiday Gifts That Are Honestly Just a Good Time

This one goes out to everyone who "takes a walk" before and/or after their family dinner.

Disco Ball Plant Hanger, $24.99, available here. Photo: Alistair Matthews/Friends NYC

As cannabis continues to be decriminalized and legalized and strange gray markets (like those weird-ass vans currently all over Brooklyn) continue to pop up, both the fashion and beauty industries are diving head (lungs?) first into making both chic and functional products.

Whether your friend (...or you, we won't judge) prefers edibles over straight weed, CBD over THC, or the way smoke fades away into the night when you're savoring a perfectly-rolled joint, there's likely something here that will tickle their fancy. There's even a vape battery (that doesn't suck — they gifted me one, but it actually works well and lasts a while, I promise) that's the Pantone 2022 Color of the Year. Maybe also consider donating to an organization like The Bail Project in tandem. Happy toking! (As always, a note that some of these products are not available nationwide because of what essentially just boils down to racism.)

37 Gallery 37 Images

