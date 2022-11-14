36 Gifts For the Person Who Won't Shut Up About Their Pet

We know it’s hard to find the right gifts for your loved ones, so we’ve compiled a ton of fashion and beauty-focused gift guides tailored to a range of interests and budgets. Check out our latest below and find more right here.

Whenever someone asks me what I want for a birthday, holiday or other special occasion, I have a hard time thinking of any one thing — I will, however, come up with at least three items I've saved for my pride and joy, my two pups, at the drop of a hat. I just enjoy shopping for them more than I do myself, and it makes me so happy to see them happy, whether that's in a cozy new sweater for walks or chewing on a new rope bone.

This isn't unique to me, at all: It's likely the pet owner or lover in your life feels the same, whether they have a dog, cat or some other animal in their household. So, if you're stuck on what to give them, something special for — or inspired by — their pet will always be a hit.

Ahead, shop 36 thoughtful gifts every pet, pet owner and lover will appreciate.

36 Gallery 36 Images

