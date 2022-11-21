Skip to main content
Sponsored Story

Celebrity & Fashion Stylist, Alison Hernon Is Seeking Fashion Stylist Interns In New York, NY

Alison is looking for Fashion Stylist Interns. Duties include learning the in’s and out’s of a fashion stylist. Attend photo shoots, showroom appointments and handling merchandise with pick-ups and returns.
alison hernon HL48 04-11 RON 8.4
Photobook NATALIE ZEA LOW RES COVER 2
alison hernon HL48 04-11 RON 8.4
2
Gallery
2 Images

Alison Hernon, Celebrity & Fashion Stylist based in NYC, as well as Editor-In-Chief for PhotoBook Magazine and Fashion Editor for L’Officiel AU and just signed with TMG agency.

Alison has styled celebrities such as: Rachel Brosnahan, Neil Patrick Harris, Maria Sharapova, David Harbour, Penn Badgley, Jim Parsons and more. Alison styles for magazines as Glamour, LOfficiel, GenluxPhotoBook, Westchester, New York Moves, Schon, and more. She does editorial, red carpet, and advertising styling.

Alison is looking for Fashion Stylist Interns. Duties include learning the in’s and out’s of a fashion stylist. Attend photo shoots, showroom appointments and handling merchandise with pick-ups and returns. Intern must be diligent with task given, eager to learn, and dedicated to job.

Internship is non-paid, but I do work with school credit. Please email resume + cover letter to alisonhernon@gmail.com.

Fashion Editor @lofficielau
Instagram: @718blonde
Instagram: @photobookmagazine

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

KATJA-HERBERS-LOW-RES-COVER-2
Sponsored Story

Celebrity & Fashion Stylist Alison Hernon Is Seeking Fashion Stylist Interns In New York, NY

Alison Hernon, Celebrity & Fashion Stylist based in NYC, as well as Editor-In-Chief for PhotoBook Magazine and Fashion Editor for L’Officiel AU.

By Winnie Liu
AU_LOFFICIEL_FASHION_BOOK_SARAH_HUNYH_2
Sponsored Story

Fashion Stylist, Alison Hernon / PhotoBook Magazine Is Seeking A Styling Intern In New York, NY

Alison Hernon is a Celebrity & Fashion Stylist based in New York City.

By Winnie Liu
AU_LOFFICIEL_FASHION_BOOK_SARAH_HUNYH_2
Sponsored Story

Alison Hernon Is Seeking A Styling Intern In New York, NY

Alison Hernon is a Celebrity Fashion Stylist based in New York City.

By Winnie Liu
AU39_LOFFICIEL_FASHION_BOOK_AUSTRALIA_ANTHONY_MACKIE_COVER_A alison hernon
Sponsored Story

Celebrity Fashion Stylist, Alison Hernon Is Seeking A Social Media Intern in New York, NY

Alison is Editor-In-Chief of PhotoBook Magazine and styles regularly for L’Officiel Australia & Monte Carlo celebrity covers and inside fashion features.

By Winnie Liu