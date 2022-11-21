Celebrity & Fashion Stylist, Alison Hernon Is Seeking Fashion Stylist Interns In New York, NY

2 Gallery 2 Images

Alison Hernon, Celebrity & Fashion Stylist based in NYC, as well as Editor-In-Chief for PhotoBook Magazine and Fashion Editor for L’Officiel AU and just signed with TMG agency.



Alison has styled celebrities such as: Rachel Brosnahan, Neil Patrick Harris, Maria Sharapova, David Harbour, Penn Badgley, Jim Parsons and more. Alison styles for magazines as Glamour, L’Officiel, Genlux, PhotoBook, Westchester, New York Moves, Schon, and more. She does editorial, red carpet, and advertising styling.



Alison is looking for Fashion Stylist Interns. Duties include learning the in’s and out’s of a fashion stylist. Attend photo shoots, showroom appointments and handling merchandise with pick-ups and returns. Intern must be diligent with task given, eager to learn, and dedicated to job.



Internship is non-paid, but I do work with school credit. Please email resume + cover letter to alisonhernon@gmail.com.



Fashion Editor @lofficielau

Instagram: @718blonde

Instagram: @photobookmagazine