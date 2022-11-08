Skip to main content
The Best-Dressed Celebrities From the 2022 CFDA Awards Red Carpet

Photo: Jason Mendez/Getty Images

The big winners, emerging names and archival favorites were all represented.

Outside of seasonal presentations, the fashion calendar in New York revolves around two events: the Met Gala and the CFDA Awards. The latter — which took place on Monday night at Casa Cipriani — celebrates American designers, as well as other professionals that bring so much to the industry. This year, the big winners were Khaite, Bode, Elena Velez and Luar, but everyone showed up and showed out on the red carpet.  

Before taking the stage to emcee, Natasha Lyonne walked the carpet in a Proenza Schouler set. Fashion Icon winner Lenny Kravitz lived up to his title in a LaQuan Smith look. Law Roach received the first-ever Stylist Award in a polka-dotted Oscar de la Renta cape.

Many chose to rep emerging brands, from Ashley Graham and Jill Kortleve in Peter Do to Minnie Mills and Avani Gregg in Bach Mai. There was also lots of archival, like Addison Rae in vintage Gareth Pugh and Tinashe in vintage Dior.  

See all the best looks from the 2022 CFDA Awards in the gallery below. 

