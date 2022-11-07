Skip to main content

Celebrities Wore Their Best Chanel to the Beach for the Brand's Cruise 2023 Replica Show in Miami

See our favorite looks from the seaside front row.
chanel_cruise-2022-23-show-in-miami-pharrell-williams-and-nile-rodgers_copyright-chanel-11-HD

Chanel ambassadors and friends of the house descended upon Miami over the weekend for the brand's re-staging of its Cruise 2023 collection. Naturally, they all broke out their best Chanel for the occasion — sand be damned. 

Marion Cotillard, Lily-Rose Depp, Phoebe Tonkin and Ella Balinska each pulled their looks from the brand's Pre-Spring 2023 collection, while Caroline de Maigret mixed a tweed jacket from that line with white trousers from Cruise 2023 (the very one being shown on the runway). Pharrell Williams repped the Coco Beach range in a a blue- and white-printed matching set, complete with a bucket hat; he would go on to perform at the after party with Nile Rodgers, himself clad in a Fall 2022 ready-to-wear blouse. Meanwhile, Arden Cho paired a cashmere knit from Chanel's most recent debut, Spring 2023, with black leather shorts, a black crossbody and shoes. 

See our favorite celebrity outfits from the Chanel Cruise 2023 Replica show in Miami in the gallery below.  

chanel_cruise-2022-23-show-in-miami-lily-rose-depp
chanel_cruise-2022-23-show-in-miami-pharrell-williams
chanel_cruise-2022-23-show-in-miami-ella-balinska
Disclosure: Chanel paid for Fashionista's travel and accommodations to attend the Cruise 2023 Replica show.

Recommended Articles

