Celebrities Wore Their Best Chanel to the Beach for the Brand's Cruise 2023 Replica Show in Miami

Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel ambassadors and friends of the house descended upon Miami over the weekend for the brand's re-staging of its Cruise 2023 collection. Naturally, they all broke out their best Chanel for the occasion — sand be damned.

Marion Cotillard, Lily-Rose Depp, Phoebe Tonkin and Ella Balinska each pulled their looks from the brand's Pre-Spring 2023 collection, while Caroline de Maigret mixed a tweed jacket from that line with white trousers from Cruise 2023 (the very one being shown on the runway). Pharrell Williams repped the Coco Beach range in a a blue- and white-printed matching set, complete with a bucket hat; he would go on to perform at the after party with Nile Rodgers, himself clad in a Fall 2022 ready-to-wear blouse. Meanwhile, Arden Cho paired a cashmere knit from Chanel's most recent debut, Spring 2023, with black leather shorts, a black crossbody and shoes.

See our favorite celebrity outfits from the Chanel Cruise 2023 Replica show in Miami in the gallery below.

Disclosure: Chanel paid for Fashionista's travel and accommodations to attend the Cruise 2023 Replica show.

