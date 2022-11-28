Skip to main content
24 Actually Cool Gifts for Every Type of Gen Z

24 Actually Cool Gifts for Every Type of Gen Z

Gifts for Gen Z, by a Gen Z.

Photos: Courtesy of Brands, Pixabay/Collage by Brooke Frischer

Gifts for Gen Z, by a Gen Z.

We know it’s hard to find the right gifts for your loved ones, so we’ve compiled a ton of fashion and beauty-focused gift guides tailored to a range of interests and budgets. Check out our latest below and find more right here.

If there's one thing for certain about Gen Z, it's that (for the most part) we value creative and individual expression over everything. As with any other community, there are plenty of sub-categories of interests and niches, arguably more so than in previous generations. There isn't one thing that defines Gen Z — especially when it comes to what we think is cool. 

Though often boxed into one category, Gen Z encompasses anyone born between 1997 and 2012, making it pretty difficult to pinpoint what the vast majority are interested in. So, in the gallery below, I've honed in on the creative nature of Zoomers: You'll find something for the fashion-loving 16-year-old, the TikTok-obsessed 13-year-old, the 22-year-old wannabe chef (me) and much more. (Of course, classics like Dr. Martens Mary Janes and Acne Studios' multicolored scarf are always safe bets.)

wildflower cases laptop case
disco ball oil diffuser
acne studios vally wool check scarf
24
Gallery
24 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.  

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

selena gomez x our place x collaboration
Shopping

24 Gifts That Will Spark Joy In Anyone's Home

It's never a bad time to gift some delightful home decor.

By Brooke Frischer
rachel antonoff black and white cookie sweater
Shopping

23 Gifts to Get Your Foodie Friend This Holiday Season

With plenty of wearable snacks to go around, there's a gift for every foodie here.

By Brooke Frischer
valentines-day-beauty-gifts-2022
Beauty

17 Valentine's Day Beauty Gifts to Give Your Partner (or Yourself)

So much better than flowers and chocolate.

By Stephanie Saltzman
candle collage
Beauty

24 Gift-Worthy Candles That Most Definitely Spark Joy

Just because something is a bit cliché doesn't mean it's not also a classic and a crowd pleaser.

By Stephanie Saltzman