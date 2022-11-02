Crawford Models Is Hiring A Model Agent In New York, NY

Responsibilities

· Promote the agency models to clients

· Work with the agency director to execute productivity goals

· Ensure seamless experience for clients form start to finish

· Work with the art department to develop new promotional projects

· Develop strong relationships with clients and collaborators

· Suggesting new avenues of growth based on industry trends

· Input/update all relevant data into our booking software

· Facilitating castings between models and clients

· Update talent daily on their schedules ahead of time



To Apply:

This role is open to Model Agents with all levels of experience.



Send your resume and cover letter to: info@crawfordmodels.com to be considered for this role.



crawfordmodels.com

@crawfordmodels