Crawford Models Is Hiring A Model Agent In New York, NY

Crawford Models is looking for a self-motivated and detail-oriented Model Agent with experience to join our table. Position is NYC based, in-person.
crawford models

Responsibilities
· Promote the agency models to clients
· Work with the agency director to execute productivity goals
· Ensure seamless experience for clients form start to finish
· Work with the art department to develop new promotional projects
· Develop strong relationships with clients and collaborators
· Suggesting new avenues of growth based on industry trends
· Input/update all relevant data into our booking software
· Facilitating castings between models and clients
· Update talent daily on their schedules ahead of time

To Apply:
This role is open to Model Agents with all levels of experience.

Send your resume and cover letter to: info@crawfordmodels.com to be considered for this role.

crawfordmodels.com
@crawfordmodels

