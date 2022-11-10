23 Personalized Gifts That Go the Extra Mile and Show You Care

Whether it's for your college bestie, lover, little sibling or colleague, we got you.

It's easy to get in your head about choosing a good present.

If you gift a clothing item, it feels like it never fits. If you gift a gift card, it feels impersonal. Giving good gifts isn't easy, especially while juggling everybody's different desires and expectations. But gift giving doesn't have to be a catch-22.

Personalized gifts are a great way to warm and win hearts, whether of your family, lover or dearest friend.

When something is made just for you or has your name on it, it's indistinguishably yours. Even if it's not something you immediately love, just having your stamp on it might make you feel more open to it — nobody else has it, and nobody else is meant to have it.

Think about who you want to give a present, and then think about their general personality and the time you've shared together. Rather than pressuring yourself to find the perfect, niche item they'd love, think more generally. If they love decorating their home, think about a subtle but powerful way to add to that: A personalized crystal vase, maybe? If they love spending time with friends, a personalized puzzle may be the unique addition they don't have.

We found 23 personalized gifts that you can customize through monogramming, engraving and more in order to make them feel truly special. From luxurious forever roses to hot sneakers, custom dolls and home décor, these items span a range of tastes, categories and budgets.

23 Gallery 23 Images

