Must Read: Cuyana Partners With Meghan Markle on Charity Initiative, Shannon Abloh Gives Her First Interview

Photo: Courtesy of Cuyana

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Cuyana partners with Smart Works and Meghan Markle

For Giving Tuesday, Cuyana is donating 500 of its Classic Structured Totes to the UK-based charity Smart Works in partnership with its patron, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex. Smart Works aims to empower women who need help getting into the workforce. Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex said in a statement, "I am proud to bring [Cuyana and Smart Works] together to further our shared mission of uplifting and empowering women all around the globe." {Fashionista inbox}

Shannon Abloh gives first interview since Virgil Abloh's passing

A little over one year after her husband's passing, Shannon Abloh sat down with The New York Times to discuss her plans to take charge of his legacy. She said, "After his passing, so many people came up to me and said, 'Virgil was my best friend' [...] A lot of his collaborators, or even people who maybe weren't that close to him, feel 'I can do this to help his legacy, or I can do that to help his legacy.' It's like this train that's going 500 miles per hour, and I just thought: I have to stay on this train, because if I don't, I don't know where it's going to go." {The New York Times}

Photo: Courtesy of Benefit Cosmetics

Benefit Cosmetics launches EmpowHERment Post initiative benefiting Planned Parenthood

For the holiday season, Benefit Cosmetics has launched the EmpowHERment Post initiative, which encourages the brand's community to send a postcard for free to someone who empowers them. Benefit will donate $5 for each card sent to Planned Parenthood. You can send a postcard to someone who empowers you at BenefitCosmetics.com. {Fashionista inbox}

9 Gallery 9 Images

Coach launches re-issue of the Demi Bag

The new silhouette is a re-imagination of Coach's original Demi Bag, a popular style in the early 2000s. The new bag comes in a variety of colors including pink, green and blue. The signature jacquard is made from a blend of organic cotton and recycled plastic bottles, and the leather is produced from leather shavings and scraps at Coach's tannery. You can shop the bag now at Coach.com. {Fashionista inbox}

Forbes releases its 30 under 30 list for 2022

Forbes has released its annual 30 under 30 list and it includes a number of fashion and beauty founders like Olamide Olowe, cofounder of Topicals, Francesca Aiello, founder of Frankies Bikinis and more. You can view the full list at Forbes.com. {Forbes}

Homepage Photo: Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.