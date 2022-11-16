Gap and Dapper Dan Are Launching a Holiday-ified Hoodie Collection

Photo: Courtesy of Gap

Just in time for the holiday season, Gap has once again partnered with legendary designer Dapper Dan for what is sure to be another highly sought-after (and quick-to-sell-out) collaboration.

On Wednesday, the retailer announced plans to bring back the "Dap" hoodie style — but this time in a slew of new festive patterns perfect for gifting or wearing in family photos. The limited-edition drop is heavy on the plaid, which has been imagined in three different colorways: red, yellow and forest green. The fourth design features a mustard-colored houndstooth print. The cozy pullovers will retail for $128 and are launching with an IRL drop at Gap's Harlem location on 125th Street on Nov. 29; a global online launch will follow on the brand's website on Nov. 30 at 12 p.m. EST.

To celebrate the new release, Dap himself will make an appearance at the aforementioned New York City store on Nov. 29 beginning at 9 a.m. Following the event, Gap and Dapper Dan are slated to kick off a "Gap House Sessions" series spotlighting the nonprofit youth development and social justice organization The Brotherhood Sister Sol, or "BroSis." The designer will lead a discussion with local Harlem youth, as well as orchestrate performances by the Peace Poets and other surprises. (Gap has also pledged $100,000 to the foundation to further its arts, education and community focus. )

Get a first look at the new holiday-ified "Dap Gap" hoodies ahead of their launch in the gallery below.

