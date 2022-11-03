Skip to main content
DL1961 Sample Sale - Nov. 9-10th - NYC

DL1961 Premium Denim, sustainable jeans for women's, men's and kids at up to 80% off retail. Featuring products and samples from current and previous seasons.
1018 SAMPLE SALE FLYER

DL1961 Premium Denim, sustainable jeans for women's, men's and kids at up to 80% off retail. Featuring products and samples from current and previous seasons.

Date: November 9th - 10th, 10AM - 7PM

Location: DL1961 Showroom @ 121 Varick St., 4th Floor, NY NY 10013

ABOUT DL1961
DL1961 is a New York-based brand on a mission to do things differently. We’re changing the way denim is made to lessen our impact on the planet for future generations. The average pair of jeans uses 1,500 gallons of water to produce, and the average pair of DL1961 jeans uses less than 10 gallons. Our vertically integrated, self-powered facility uses botanic fibers, organic and certified cotton, clean dyes, and energy-efficient machinery to preserve resources. Our collection includes denim for women, men, kids, and pets, all with premium quality and unparalleled comfort.

