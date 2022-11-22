DLX Is Seeking PR Interns In New York, NY

DLX NYC is seeking PR Interns to start in January 2023 through May 2023. Looking for interns that are detail-oriented, multi-taskers, and have excellent verbal and written communication skills.



Requirements:

● Must live or be able to commute to NYC

● Previous internship experience is a plus (but not required)

● Available 2-4 days a week, hours are flexible

● Interest in/knowledge of the fashion, lifestyle, and beauty industries

● Strong understanding of social media

● Proficient in Microsoft Office and Google Sheets

● Have access to a computer/laptop with reliable access to the internet

● Have access to a cellphone with social media applications downloaded

● Previous experience in fashion, PR, social media is a plus!



Responsibilities:

● Compile press clippings and contribute to weekly and monthly reports

● Compile press and social coverage for VIP placements

● Schedule couriers and manage shipment labels

● Contribute to the creation of influencer and VIP seeding lists for clients

● Continuously track and monitor industry changes to keep media and influencer database relevant



Compensation:



School Credit or Lunch and Transportation Stipend



To apply, please contact mia@dlx.co and sofia@dlx.co



@dlx.co