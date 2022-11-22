Skip to main content
Sponsored Story

DLX Is Seeking PR Interns In New York, NY

DLX is an international communications agency specializing in brand strategy, communication, events, talent casting, and VIP with offices in both Paris in NYC.
DLX LOGO

DLX NYC is seeking PR Interns to start in January 2023 through May 2023. Looking for interns that are detail-oriented, multi-taskers, and have excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Requirements:
● Must live or be able to commute to NYC
● Previous internship experience is a plus (but not required)
● Available 2-4 days a week, hours are flexible
● Interest in/knowledge of the fashion, lifestyle, and beauty industries
● Strong understanding of social media
● Proficient in Microsoft Office and Google Sheets
● Have access to a computer/laptop with reliable access to the internet
● Have access to a cellphone with social media applications downloaded
● Previous experience in fashion, PR, social media is a plus!

Responsibilities:
● Compile press clippings and contribute to weekly and monthly reports
● Compile press and social coverage for VIP placements
● Schedule couriers and manage shipment labels
● Contribute to the creation of influencer and VIP seeding lists for clients
● Continuously track and monitor industry changes to keep media and influencer database relevant

Compensation:

School Credit or Lunch and Transportation Stipend

To apply, please contact mia@dlx.co and sofia@dlx.co

@dlx.co

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

DLX LOGO
Sponsored Story

DLX Is Seeking Spring '22 PR Interns In New York, NY

DLX is an international communications agency specializing in brand strategy, communication, events, talent casting, and VIP with offices in both Paris in NYC.

By Winnie Liu
pexels-harper-sunday-3751226
Sponsored Story

DLX Is Seeking PR Interns In New York, NY

DLX is an international communications agency specializing in brand strategy, communication, events, talent casting, and VIP with offices in both Paris in NYC.

By Winnie Liu
Careers

HEIR-NYC Is Seeking Fashion Interns In New York, NY

HEIR-NYC is a boutique public relations agency looking for experienced interns. We are a full service communications agency with offices in New York City.

By Winnie Liu
Sponsored Story

Agentry PR Is Seeking Interns In New York, NY

Agentry PR is a full-service marketing communications agency.

By Winnie Liu