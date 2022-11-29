The 27 Items on Our Editors' Holiday Wish Lists
Our editors have already drafted up their holiday wishlists, and whether you're looking for fresh gift ideas or need to do some winter shopping for yourself, there might be something in there that you want to add to yours, too.
Find a perfect transitional jacket for the recent odd weather or go full-send with a layered wool coat. Embrace winter pastels or head-turning boots. Whatever your preference and whomever you're giving hints to, just make sure you've been good (for goodness sake).
1017 ALYX 9SM High-Shine PVC Cropped Moto Jacket, $1,625, available here (sizes M-L): "I have not seen something that looks so cozy and so fire at the same time. This lined moto jacket is cropped perfectly to wear with any high-waisted pants while having an irresistible, liquid-like shine." —Andrea Bossi, Staff Writer
Brandon Blackwood Syl Rhinestone Top Handle Bag, $350, available here: "We're only bringing things into our lives (and wardrobes) that spark joy, and these rhinestone-covered Brandon Blackwood bags certainly fit the bill. A boxy trunk bag never goes out of style, but I'm partial to the brand's Syl bag, especially in a rich emerald green." —Ana Colón, Deputy Editor
Chopova Lowena Black Long Freezing Coat, $1165 (from $1975), available here (sizes XS-XL): "I love anything Chopova Lowena, but especially this coat's flared-out shape." —Brooke Frischer, Editorial Intern
Arc'teryx Bird Head Toque Hat, $45, available here: "I love the clean design of this hat, specifically the contrasting color options." —Angela Wei, Staff Writer
Everlane The Luxe Teddy Oversized Half Zip Sweater, $138, available here (sizes XXS-XL): "I've always been a fan of Everlane's sweaters, and there are a few in its latest offering that I'd like to add to my collection, like this cozy half-zip." —Dhani Mau, Editor in Chief
Find Me Now Dusty Knit Leg Warmers, $65, available here (sizes SM/ML): "The winter is so brutal, especially on the East Coast, and I've been eyeing these cozy knit leg warmers — just too cute!" —India Roby, Staff Writer
By Scosha Memory Emerald Ring, $117, available here: "I love how little and dainty this ring is, and I've been trying to start wearing more everyday jewelry since I find it to be a mood-booster. This seems like a perfect addition to my stack." —Stephanie Saltzman, Beauty Director
Collina Strada Floral Appliqué Puffer Jacket, $480 (from $800), available here (sizes XS-M): "Collina Strada's take on the light puffer is anything but basic: It's covered in floral appliqués, made from deadstock fabric and pretty much guaranteed to put a smile on your face." —AC
Grace Eleyae Wool Beret, $20, available here: "A beret is simply one of the most stylish things to wear when it gets cold. Grace Eleyae's version tops the rest because it's lined with satin, protecting your hair from frizzing up because of the wool." —AB
Hill House Home The Collector’s Edition Ellie Nap Dress in Lilac Sky Tulle, $275, available here (Size XXS-2XL): "I've never been a nap dress type of gal but I can't resist the sugary temptation of dressing like a cupcake." —Liza Sokol, Sr. Audience Development Manager
Keane Spiral Ring, $75, available here: "Keane's colorful, whimsical jewels look like candy, but they're actually hand-blown glass, i.e. wearable handmade pieces of art." —AC
Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18, $277 (from $395), available here: "I've been eyeing this bag since it came out, and Coach's Cyber Monday sale is making it extra hard to resist." —BF
Loewe Black Inflated Sunglasses, $360, available here: "I've been looking for the right pair of statement sunglasses, and I landed on these perfectly puffy Loewe ones." —BF
Lunya Lofty Wool Cable Robe in Dally Oat, $448, available here: "This chunky cable-knit wool robe is basically like a wearable blanket, and everything about that appeals to me." —SS
Hanifa Zahra Faux Leather Coat, $899, available here (sizes XS-2XL): "To say I think about this trench coat every day is the understatement of the year. I love every iota of it, but the asymmetrical hem just really does it for me." - LS
Muns Jose Hoops Big, $258, available here: "I wear exclusively hoop earrings — preferably gold, preferably big. I've got my eyes on these from Muns for my 2023 upgrade." —AC
Notte Jewelry Piccante Heavy Metal Heart Lariat, $158, available here: "I'm definitely in need of more statement jewelry, and this new Notte necklace is just too hot to resist." —IR
Pandora Festive Nutcracker 2022 Dangle Charm, $42, available here: "Pandora charms are the perfect nostalgic gift, and can still be personal and meaningful." —AW
Re/Done Cavalry Boot in Caramel Suede, $850, available here: "I'm not sure the cowboy boot resurgence is really a fit for my personal style, but I've been fixated on this slightly less Western take on work-style boots lately. They got me with the square toe, buttery camel-colored suede and obvious versatility." —SS
Rhode Quilt, $325, available here: "Blankets are one of those things I always want but never buy for myself. This cozy Rhode quilt would be a delightful accent to my otherwise solid white bedding." —DM
Simone Rocha Black Beaded Trek Ballerina Flats, $995, available here: "I'm Jewish, but I will convert if Santa will bring me these this year." —LS
Studio Cult Binder Clip Bag, $60 (from $115), available here: "Not that I need any more purses, but I mean c'mon — who doesn't want a giant clip as a shoulder bag in their closets?" —IR
Timberland Women's Premium Waterproof Boots, $200, available here: "There are few pieces of footwear as classic as Timberland's boots. Lesser worn are the similarly stylish knee-high versions that take it up a notch (literally!) Even better, the stiletto Tims." —AB
Reformation x Veda Bowery Leather Blazer, $428, available here (sizes XS-XL): "I've really been feeling like a leather blazer is sorely missing from my wardrobe. I love the idea of a brown one to layer over black outfits, as seen on this model." —DM
Wildflower Bear-y Ballet iPhone 14 Pro Max Case, $25.90 (from $37), available here: "Phone cases are one of my favorite accessories, so I love to change it up. This Wildflower case is the perfect design to match any ballet-core outfit." —AW
Christian Louboutin Movida Booty, $1,275, available here: "These may not be suitable for trudging through snow, but they're an irresistibly sexy and feminine departure from typical clunky winter boots. A sheath of velour wraps the foot while a thick platform makes these way more comfortable than a thin-soled stiletto." —AB
Heaven by Marc Jacobs Online Ceramics Messenger Bag, $225, available here: "I mean, do you see the butterfly and the frog? Exactly." —LS
Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.
