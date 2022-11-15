Skip to main content

Cosmetics Company Estée Lauder Is Set to Acquire Tom Ford

The beauty behemoth already owns (and helped found) Tom Ford Beauty.
Tom Ford walks the runway Tom Ford during NYFW The Shows at David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center on September 12, 2021 in New York City

The Eestée Lauder Companies Inc. is readying to announce its acquisition of the Tom Ford brand in a deal valued at $2.8 billion, Business of Fashion reports. An official statement is expected to come as soon as Tuesday. 

This would be Estée Lauder's biggest acquisition to date, and, notably, its first fashion brand. The company already owns Tom Ford Beauty, which it helped launch back in 2005, when the designer went off on his own and started his namesake company with Domenico De Sole. Ford expanded into ready-to-wear in 2010. With this latest acquisition, it will gain control of the brand's apparel business as well, a first for the cosmetics company.

In early July, Bloomberg reported that Tom Ford, the brand, had brought on Goldman Sachs to advise on a potential sale that could value it at "several billion dollars," and that would potentially "include an option that would give any new owner of Tom Ford the right to work with its founder after the sale." 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

In August, The Estée Lauder Companies emerged as a potential buyer, the Wall Street Journal reported, with Dana Cimilluca, Cara Lombardo and Ben Dummett writing: "Estée Lauder is especially interested in the beauty business, with which it already has a longstanding licensing deal, and could potentially look to license the clothing lines elsewhere, the people familiar with the matter said." 

By November, Kering — i.e. Ford's former employer — entered the race, per the Journal. But over the weekend, the Financial Times reported that Estée Lauder had beat out other interested parties and was preparing to share news of the deal, which includes Tom Ford's debt.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

skin-gym-tools
Beauty

14 Actually Good Beauty Products That Are On Sale Online Right Now

Including luxury makeup finds and skin-care tools that just might help you feel calm for a moment.

By Stephanie Saltzman
raf-simmons-nyt-interview
News

Must Read: Raf Simons on Art vs. Fashion, Tom Ford Beauty Could Become the Next $1 Billion Brand

Plus, Gigi Hadid debuts design for FAO Schwarz soldier uniform.

By Dara Prant
beauty-product-samples-promo
News

Must Read: How Beauty Sampling Will Change Post-Pandemic, Some Brands Are Getting the Crisis Pivot Right

Plus, a look at why people turn to knitting during times of turmoil.

By Stephanie Saltzman
rosalia-skims-campaign-promo
News

Must Read: Rosalía Is the Newest Face of Skims, Tom Ford Steps Down as CFDA Chairman

Plus, how luxury brands court the 1%.

By Stephanie Saltzman