These Brands Want You To Get Out the Vote For the 2022 U.S. Midterm Elections

With many important issues across ballots nationwide, fashion and beauty brands are getting involved.

Photo: Courtesy of Levi's

Leading up to the 2022 U.S. Midterm Elections, brands and designers are spreading the word about the importance of voting. With so many weighty issues across ballots nationwide this midterm election, voting is as crucial as ever. So, by the way, don't forget to find your polling place here to go vote this Nov. 8 (if you don't plan on voting early, which ends Nov. 6). Ballots by mail must be returned and postmarked by Nov. 8.

You can find a variety of ways to educate yourself on your local, state and federal elections, as well as find plenty of limited-edition products to support nonprofits seeking to increase voter and civic engagement, below.

Lush "Get Out to Vote" Lush Cosmetics is encouraging its customers to create a voting plan by offering voter guides and providing information on why these Midterms matter. Be vote ready with Lush here. Roxanne Assoulin x Social Goods Change Bracelet Roxanne Assouline has teamed up with Social Goods to create this exclusive version of her signature bracelet to help encourage voting this election. Good Stock Company will make a donation to When We All Vote for each bracelet sold. You can purchase the bracelet here. Social Goods x When We All Vote Hat Social Goods and When We All Vote have collaborated on a hat to help raise awareness about voting. You can purchase the hat here. The Body Shop "Be Seen. Be Heard." The Body Shop is helping to educate first-time voters in the U.S. by rallying its "Be Heard" ambassadors across North America. One dollar from each sale of The Body Shops' "Flex Your Power" pack will be donated to the civics education organization Generation Citizen. You can purchase the pack here. George Esquivel "I Am A Voter." George Esquivel has launched an "I Am A Voter" tennis sneaker in partnership with the I Am A Voter nonpartisan movement. Fifteen percent of the retail price of every pair sold will go to I Am A Voter until Nov. 15. You can purchase the shoe here. Corroon x Prinkshop x Social Goods Big Daddy Tote Bag Corroon has developed an exclusive new version of its best-selling Big Daddy leather tote bag with Prinkshop and Social Goods. Each purchase will support voting and civic engagement by donating to nonprofits focused on protecting elections and helping voters register, vote and run for office. You can purchase the tote here. Levi's x Hailey Bieber Photo: Courtesy of Levi's Levi's has partnered with Hailey Bieber and a group of actors, activists, athletes and models to encourage voting in the upcoming Midterm elections. The program comes off the heels of its successful voter awareness campaign in 2020. Benefit Cosmetics Sends Voters To The Polls Benefit Cosmetics is offering a Lyft gift card code to its Instagram followers for a free ride to their local polling place to help make voting more accessible. Kenneth Cole x I Am A Voter Kenneth Cole is donating $10 from each sale of its "Vote To Exist" T-shirt to the nonpartisan voting and civic engagement movement I Am A Voter. You can purchase the T-shirt here. Saie "The Every Body Campaign" Saie has launched "The Every Body Campaign," a human rights campaign to raise awareness and funds for reproductive justice (a major issue on the ballot this Midterm election). The campaign will help voters identify candidates that support reproductive rights. REI "Your Vote Can't Wait." REI is encouraging voters to elect federal, state and local leaders who impact issues like park funding, bike lanes, trail maintenance, access to green space and more. You can read REI's explainer on how the midterm elections will affect the outdoors here. Mother Denim x I Am A Voter To help encourage voter registration and turnout, Mother and I Am A Voter partnered on this limited-edition "My Vote, My Choice" shopping tote. You can purchase the tote here. Mother Denim x I Am A Voter To help encourage voter registration and turnout, Mother and I Am A Voter partnered on these black and white socks that say "I am a voter" on the front. You can purchase the socks here. The Great x I Am A Voter The Great has designed a limited edition T-shirt in support of I Am A Voter. You can purchase it here. Michael Stars x I Am A Voter Michael Stars has designed a canvas bucket hat in support of the bipartisan nonprofit I Am A Voter. You can purchase the hat here. Citizens of Humanity x I Am A Voter Citizens of Humanity has designed a "My Vote My Choice" hoodie and tee where 100% of the retail price will be donated to I Am A Voter. You can purchase the pieces here. Ariel Gordon Jewelry x I Am A Voter Ariel Gordon Jewelry designed this limited-ed edition "Voter" charm in support of the bipartisan nonprofit I Am A Voter. You can purchase the charm here. Daily Drills x I Am A Voter Daily Drills has designed a sweatshirt and shorts set, where 100% of proceeds will go to I Am A Voter, a nonpartisan organization dedicated to promoting voting and civic engagement. You can purchase the pieces here. Mother Tongue x I Am A Voter Mother Tongue has designed this tee in support of the bipartisan nonprofit I Am A Voter. You can purchase the piece here. P.F. Candle Co. x I Am A Voter P.F. Candle Co. has crafted a candle in support of I Am A Voter. You can purchase the candle and lighter set here. Evolve Together x I Am A Voter You can purchase the tote bag here. Evolve Together x I Am A Voter You can purchase the face mask here. Look x I Am A Voter Look Optic has designed a special-edition eyeglass frame, where 100% of proceeds will go to I Am A Vote. You can purchase the pieces here. Kule x I Am A Voter Kule has designed a limited-edition boyfriend tee, where $20 of each purchase will go to I Am A Voter. You can purchase the pieces here. Suit Shop x I Am A Voter Suit Shop is offering a customizable suit option with the I Am A Voter logo, in support of the bipartisan nonprofit. You can order the piece here. Brother Vellies x She Should Run Brother Vellies has designed this sweatshirt in partnership with Johnnie Walker to help support She Should Run's mission to increase the number of women considering a run for public office. You can purchase the sweatshirt here. Brother Vellies x She Should Run Brother Vellies has designed this sweatshirt in partnership with Johnnie Walker to help support She Should Run’s mission to increase the number of women considering a run for public office. You can purchase the sweatshirt here.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.