The 29 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Tried in October

Including an ultra-indulgent lip treatment, glow-enhancing skin care and makeup finds, and hair products that helped our curls thrive.
Each month, Fashionista editors try a *lot* of beauty products. And while not every formula we test is a winner, we're constantly unearthing new favorites. Here, we've rounded up our latest hair, skin, fragrance, wellness and makeup discoveries — whether fresh-to-market drops or merely recent additions to our personal routines.

As we move from "Hocus Pocus" season to the "A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving" episode of "Gilmore Girls" season, team Fashionista is taking a moment to shout out some of the top beauty products we tried this month. 

Our October favorites span just about every category and budget: We became obsessed with an ultra-indulgent lip treatment, glow-enhancing skin care and makeup finds, hair products that helped our curls thrive and an inexpensive fragrance oil from an unexpected source. Click through the gallery below to see (and shop) them all.

29
Gallery
29 Images

In case you missed last month's picks, you can find them here:

26
Gallery
26 Images

