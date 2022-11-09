Begin Your Search for the Right Fashion School With Fashionista

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Fashionista's Fashion School Directory is a great starting point for anyone considering a career in fashion, whether they're looking to study design, merchandising, business or styling. It comprises just about every corner of the globe, from Brooklyn to Belgium, and all types of degree programs, from certificates to Bachelors to Masters.

It includes institutions focused on fashion, like Italy's Accademia Costume & Moda and California's Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, as well as prestigious art and design schools, like Parsons School of Design and Savannah College of Art and Design. There are plenty of Bachelor and Master of Arts programs, as well as Bachelor of Science programs (like at Long Island University) and Master of Science programs (like Cal Poly Pomona's).

The list also encompasses private universities with great fashion programs, like Belmont University and Drexel University, in addition to public universities and HBCUs, community colleges, technical colleges and everything in between.

We also see the Directory as a resource for schools, and offer a service for any school interested in driving more prospective students to their listing and choosing what information is provided to our 2.1 million monthly readers: Premium Member.

Premium Members, like the eight schools mentioned above, receive a yearlong premium Fashion School Directory listing, which can include a full school overview with courses available, contact information, tuition information, alumni testimonials, enrollment deadlines, relevant links, a high-resolution logo, slideshows and/or a video, like a campus tour. Any school is invited to become a Premium Member.

Members are also given a full sponsored article to promote their school as they see fit, to be shared on Fashionista's main edit well, social media channels and daily newsletter; plus full reporting from our campaign management team. The Directory itself — in which Premium Members get top billing — is also promoted regularly throughout the year.

Interested in a membership or have questions? Just email advertising@breakingmedia.com and we'll be happy to help.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.