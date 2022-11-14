These Festive Cargo Pants Work For Any and All Holiday Parties

Offering both comfort and a luxurious look, these pants will be your new secret weapon.

Photos: Courtesy of Frame, Pixabay/Collage by Brooke Frischer

Fashion people continue to embrace one sentiment learned from a long period of time spent primarily at home: Practicality is key. Pivoting out of two years of sweatpants and plentiful pockets has been a challenge for many, but anything is possible with the perfect transition garment. Enter: the refined cargo pant.

Classic and contemporary brands alike are ushering the trend in with open arms as people seek stylish items with the same comfort and breathability as loungewear. Cargo pants fit the bill perfectly, offering a relaxed cut throughout the leg as well as deep pockets to carry all your daily necessities. Plus, the never-ending Y2K resurgence has only increased demand for the style.

Frame — a brand usually known for its denim — has a practical-yet-sleek iteration of the trend that's perfect for upcoming holiday festivities.

Frame Relaxed Straight Cargo in Magenta, $428, available here (sizes 00-16)

If you're looking for a way to be comfortable, but also look and feel luxurious, these pants will be your new secret weapon. In a bonded silk blend, not only are they soft to the touch, but they're also certain to glimmer under all the holiday lights this season. They're available in both black and magenta, retailing for $428 a pop.

Frame Relaxed Straight Cargo in Noir, $428, available here (sizes 00-16)

Fans can look forward to new colorways, like powder blues and emerald greens, in the brand's upcoming spring launch, dropping next January and March. For now, there's the classic noir, perfect for any outing, and the Barbiecore jewel-toned pair to glam up your holiday party look.

Frame Relaxed Straight Cargo, $428, available here (sizes 00-16)

