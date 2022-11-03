22 Gifts From Luxury Fashion Brands Under $200

We know it’s hard to find the right gifts for your loved ones, so we’ve compiled a ton of fashion and beauty-focused gift guides tailored to a range of interests and budgets. Check out our latest below and find more right here.

When you have a long holiday shopping list to get through, you have to stay on top of your budget. You don't have to drop multiple hundreds of dollars on a single gift to get your loved one something special that they'll cherish and use forever — not even if that loved one has an aversion to things that aren't designer. In fact, if you know where to look, you'll find that the biggest, buzziest names in fashion have tons of excellent, luxurious products that come in at under $200, so you can get your fanciest friend a little piece of that magic.

Shop 22 of the best gifts from luxury fashion brands under $200, from a logo-heavy Balenciaga wallet, to the must-have statement belt from Diesel, to what is arguably the chicest AirPods case on the market (by Bottega Veneta), in the gallery below.

22 Gallery 22 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.