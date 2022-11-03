Skip to main content
22 Gifts From Luxury Fashion Brands Under $200

22 Gifts From Luxury Fashion Brands Under $200

From a logo-heavy Balenciaga wallet to arguably the chicest AirPods case on the market (by Bottega Veneta).

Photo: Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for SFC x Fashion East x Dazed

From a logo-heavy Balenciaga wallet to arguably the chicest AirPods case on the market (by Bottega Veneta).

We know it’s hard to find the right gifts for your loved ones, so we’ve compiled a ton of fashion and beauty-focused gift guides tailored to a range of interests and budgets. Check out our latest below and find more right here.

When you have a long holiday shopping list to get through, you have to stay on top of your budget. You don't have to drop multiple hundreds of dollars on a single gift to get your loved one something special that they'll cherish and use forever — not even if that loved one has an aversion to things that aren't designer. In fact, if you know where to look, you'll find that the biggest, buzziest names in fashion have tons of excellent, luxurious products that come in at under $200, so you can get your fanciest friend a little piece of that magic. 

Shop 22 of the best gifts from luxury fashion brands under $200, from a logo-heavy Balenciaga wallet, to the must-have statement belt from Diesel, to what is arguably the chicest AirPods case on the market (by Bottega Veneta), in the gallery below. 

Balenciaga cardholder holiday gift
22
Gallery
22 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

buyers spring 2020
Fashion Week

What the Buyers Are Buying From the Spring 2020 Runways

Cool, minimal houses like The Row, (new) Bottega Veneta and (new) Celine will be on a lot of racks next season.

By Dhani Mau
Christopher John Rogers Fall 2020
Fashion Week

Fashionista's 20 Favorite Fall 2020 Collections From Fashion Month

The absolute best from New York, London, Milan and Paris.

By Fashionista
fashion gg.001
Shopping

What to Get the Most Fashion-Y Person in Your Life

Whether they work in the industry, are plugged into hf twitter or both.

By Fashionista
best-handbags-purses-paris-fashion-week-fall-2022-5
Fashion Week

Fashionista's Favorite Fall 2022 Bags From the Paris Runways

We're talking totes oozing Main Character Energy.

By Fashionista