The Best Looks From 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Red Carpet Premiere in L.A.

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Three years after its first installment, "Knives Out" returns with a buzzy sequel — but not before getting to see the star-studded cast in their best attire on the red carpet.

On Nov. 14, the film's stars arrived at the premiere of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" in a parade of dazzling ensembles. Janelle Monáe and Kate Hudson both wore head-turning gowns from Elie Saab's Fall 2022 Haute Couture collection, Monáe in a black feathered number and Hudson in a nude sequin style. Jessica Henwick opted for an A-line Tory Burch look, while Madelyn Cline sparkled in Versace. (Her "Outer Banks" co-star Madison Bailey went with a silk pink Fendi suit.)

See the best looks from the "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" red carpet premiere in the gallery below.

