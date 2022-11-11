Skip to main content

Goop and Lacoste Basically Re-created Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Royal Tenenbaums' Wardrobe

Their vintage-inspired collaboration is just missing the fur coat and red barrette.
goop-lacoste-collab5

Over 20 years later, the sartorial legacy of Wes Anderson's "The Royal Tenenbaums" lives on. If you watched the visually striking early-2000s movie, you might remember some of the remarkable costume choices. Notably, there's a large amount of sportswear featured throughout the movie, including a particular striped Lacoste polo dress worn by Gwenyth Paltrow that inspired a generation of Margot Tenenbaum Halloween costumes. 

In honor of that very look, Lacoste has partnered with Paltrow's lifestyle and wellness brand Goop on a sportswear collection shot by Osma Harvilahti in Paris. Lacoste X Goop is the combined effort of the heritage fashion-sports brand and the actor-turned-entrepreneur; Paltrow spent time diving into Lacoste's archives to curate the neo-heritage sportswear collection. 

The collab is a nod to Paltrow's wardrobe in the film, but reimagines it through modern shapes and silhouettes. Between striped knee-high socks, mini tennis skirts, polo button-ups, '80s-inspired footwear and crested loungewear, the preppy sportswear aesthetic is strong. 

The limited-edition drop features products ranging from $150 for a T-shirt to $595 for a jumpsuit, and will be available Tuesday, Nov. 15 at goop.com, lacoste.com as well as online and in select Bandier stores.

See the full Lacoste X Goop campaign in the gallery below.

