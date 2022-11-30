Skip to main content
Hally Is Hiring A Customer Experience Agent (PART-TIME & REMOTE)

Hally is a modern at-home hair color for the next generation. We are all about experimenting confidently and expressing yourself through color. We are clean, vegan, cruelty free, socially conscious and use only the best ingredients that are gentle on hair.
Hally launched in February of 2021 with our first collaboration with Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon's daughter, Blue Crush with Vlogger of the year Ellie Thumann and most recently Disney in partnership on Turning Red and Hocus Pocus 2. We also just dropped our newest product Shade Stix, one day hair color that’s as easy to streak in as it is to wash out.

Hally cares deeply about mental health and pledges to donate 1% of all profits to mental health organizations that provide resources to BIPOC and LGBTQ+ youth.

Hally has been featured in Allure, Vogue, InStyle, PopSugar, Cosmopolitan, Glossy, Buzzfeed, E! News, Byrdie, and Fashionista. Find Hally at Hallyhair.com, Ulta, WM, Urban Outfitters, and Revolve.

Learn more about Hally at hallyhair.com and follow @colormehally on Instagram and TikTok.

Who Will Love This Job:
A customer- obsessive: You love interacting with customers and delivering an exceptional experience with every interaction
A quality enthusiast: You never overlook the details
A beauty lover: You have a passion for the beauty industry
An entrepreneur at heart: You go the extra mile in everything you do to ensure success
An upbeat personality: You exude a positive attitude which translates into your work

What You’ll Do:
● Deliver exceptional service for all inbound customer inquiries via email and phone
● Handle all customer escalations with empathy and care
● Handle proactive customer outreach regarding any order updates
● Have intimate knowledge of all Hally Hair products, policies and FAQs
● Appropriately track customer issues and alert management with any trends in real time
● Work closely with Hally Hair’s 3PL to ensure that all orders are delivered in a timely manner
● Input sample orders into Hally Hair’s 3PL

Ideal Candidate:
● You have 2+ years of customer facing experience
● You have experience using Shopify, Gorgias,
● You have experience working with 3PLs
● You have experience handling escalated customer situations
● You have excellent written and verbal skills
● You have strong problem-solving skills
● You can work remotely, specifically during the hours of 10am-5pm EST
● You have experience/knowledge of the beauty and/or haircare industry

Compensation: $20-$21/hr

To Apply: Please send your resume to janna@hallyhair.com.

