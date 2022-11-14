Must Read: Harry Lambert on Shaping Emma Corrin's Style, The Next Wave of DTC Acquisitions

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI

Harry Lambert on shaping Emma Corrin's style

"It's about catching those moments that feel very timeless and magical," says stylist Harry Lambert of the avant-garde fashion choices that have defined actor Emma Corrin's style over the last two years. Lambert emphasizes the aspect of joy in the two's strategy, citing looks as "an extension of the joy of acting." {British Vogue}

The next wave of direct-to-consumer acquisitions

Is this the beginning of a consolidation of direct-to-consumer brands? As big retailers struggle to meet the demands of modern consumers, more companies are looking to purchase DTC start-ups that need quick growth; but experts say a lot of these companies and brands are mismatched. Arash Farin, a managing director at Sage Group, a digital brands consulting company, says that big retailers aren't necessarily looking for profitable start-ups. Alternatively, companies are looking for businesses actively building their brands to be something unique in the market. {Business of Fashion}

Sustainability in fashion discussed as key concern at COP27

At the 27th edition of the United Nations' Conference of the Parties (COP) in Egypt, fashion took a front-row seat as one of the prioritized topics, with greenwashing and textiles being top concerns. Hadeer Shelby, CEO and co-founder of the Egyptian brand Green Fashion, hopes that this edition of COP will encourage countries to commit to policy changes, saying, "I hope that major fashion makers make more commitments towards the transition to sustainable production patterns, design plans to support and finance brands that pursue sustainable patterns in production and raise awareness of sustainable consumption." {Forbes}

Is it more stressful than ever to be an indie beauty brand?

For Beauty Independent, Rachel Brown interviews over 20 indie beauty brand owners to gauge how they're feeling in the current industry climate. Issues mentioned include rising costs and supply chain disruptions, consumer cutbacks, inflation and more. {Beauty Independent}

