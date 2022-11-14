Skip to main content

Must Read: Harry Lambert on Shaping Emma Corrin's Style, The Next Wave of DTC Acquisitions

Plus, greenwashing concerns arise at COP27.
emma-corrin-my-policeman-premiere-harry-lambert-jw-anderson-fish-dress

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Harry Lambert on shaping Emma Corrin's style
"It's about catching those moments that feel very timeless and magical," says stylist Harry Lambert of the avant-garde fashion choices that have defined actor Emma Corrin's style over the last two years. Lambert emphasizes the aspect of joy in the two's strategy, citing looks as "an extension of the joy of acting." {British Vogue}

The next wave of direct-to-consumer acquisitions
Is this the beginning of a consolidation of direct-to-consumer brands? As big retailers struggle to meet the demands of modern consumers, more companies are looking to purchase DTC start-ups that need quick growth; but experts say a lot of these companies and brands are mismatched. Arash Farin, a managing director at Sage Group, a digital brands consulting company, says that big retailers aren't necessarily looking for profitable start-ups. Alternatively, companies are looking for businesses actively building their brands to be something unique in the market. {Business of Fashion}

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Sustainability in fashion discussed as key concern at COP27
At the 27th edition of the United Nations' Conference of the Parties (COP) in Egypt, fashion took a front-row seat as one of the prioritized topics, with greenwashing and textiles being top concerns. Hadeer Shelby, CEO and co-founder of the Egyptian brand Green Fashion, hopes that this edition of COP will encourage countries to commit to policy changes, saying, "I hope that major fashion makers make more commitments towards the transition to sustainable production patterns, design plans to support and finance brands that pursue sustainable patterns in production and raise awareness of sustainable consumption." {Forbes}

Is it more stressful than ever to be an indie beauty brand?
For Beauty Independent, Rachel Brown interviews over 20 indie beauty brand owners to gauge how they're feeling in the current industry climate. Issues mentioned include rising costs and supply chain disruptions, consumer cutbacks, inflation and more. {Beauty Independent}

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.

Related Stories

Emma Corrin on the carpet of the 2022 Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England.
News

Must Read: Emma Corrin Covers 'Vogue,' Cosmopolitan Profiles K-Pop Girl Group, Twice

Plus, the next challenges for personalized beauty brands.

By Brooke Frischer
GettyImages-475936636
News

Must Read: Glossier Goes Wholesale with Nordstrom Partnership, Consumers Are Putting Faith in Brands to Change the World

Plus, Bottega Veneta wins big at the Fashion Awards.

By Kylie Smith
billie_eilish_performance_2022
News

Must Read: Billie Eilish's Second Fragrance Is Here, Why Sustainability Is Still Missing From Fashion Month

Plus, Paris Hilton announces new e-commerce site.

By Brooke Frischer
Quinta Brunson, a black woman with a short black bob-style hair cut poses on the red carpet in a multi-colored strapless feather mini dress.
News

Must Read: Quinta Brunson Is the New Face of Olay, 'Love Island' Still Loves Fast Fashion

Plus, the newest "natural" beauty techniques to watch out for this year.

By Brooke Frischer