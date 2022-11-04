JBC Is Hiring A Fashion Director In Los Angeles

About JBC:

Eight years ago, Jennifer Bett Meyer and Melissa Duren Conner identified a gap in their field of media relations — and acted on it. In 2014, JBC was born in New York City with the mission of creating a more thoughtful approach to public relations, and today, it has made good on that initial vision. Now with offices in New York City and Los Angeles, JBC has since grown into the premier media relations agency for fast-growing, venture-backed startups in industries spanning fashion and beauty, health and well-being, food and beverage, technology, social impact, home and more.



In April 2022, JBC added an entirely new service, launching our own in-house Affiliate Marketing division. We believe a brand’s earned media should work seamlessly alongside their affiliate marketing to generate results, and at JBC, we fully integrate our affiliate strategies with our media relations efforts to better streamline goals.



JBC is an agency of humans. We work in media relations because we're people's people, and we love to collaborate with our brand partners as they achieve your goals. We build meaningful relationships with our partners on the pillars of transparency and honesty, working to secure market share and a defining foothold within our brands’ respective categories.



Position Overview:

In this role, you’ll manage and execute day-to-day public relations efforts as well as manage client expectations. Senior-level staff also act as a cheerleader for the agency -- suggesting new initiatives for team building, keeping a positive work environment, and mentor junior staff -- and have developed strong relationships with both media and clients.



With a roster of dynamic venture-backed brands, you will help craft messaging, and leverage media relationships to create compelling narratives that support your client’s vision and mission.



The Director of Fashion should have proficiency in consumer brand storytelling. The ideal candidate also has strong relationships with fashion and retail media across national and regional (primarily New York and Los Angeles) business and consumer press.



Responsibilities:

● Developing PR strategies and dynamic pitches to meet client objectives and goals; Goes above and beyond traditional pitching efforts to suggest interesting media activations to support brand objectives

● Strategic planning and execution of outreach plan with little to no changes from VP and/or Managing Director

● Ensure all teams are meeting client goals and objectives; keep teams on track

● Pitching and securing feature stories, brand stories, etc. on national and regional level across online, print, broadcast and podcast media

● Updating all client materials and other written materials

● Drafting of press releases as necessary

● Monthly client reporting

● Communicating with clients regularly via email, phone and in person and building strong relationships with clients

● Communicating daily with high-level editors/media

● Managing and mentoring junior-level staff



Position Reports to: Vice President of Fashion Division



About You:

● Bachelor’s degree

● 6+ years of PR experience with significant agency experience

● Naturally proactive, with outstanding attention to detail and meticulous organizational skills

● A people person, skilled at building and nurturing relationships, with proven experience in supportive team management and mentorship

● A strong editorial network of fashion and business editors and writers

● Skilled writer and communicator

● Ability to both balance many priorities and act resourcefully, all while maintaining a positive attitude

● Vaccination against COVID-19 is a requirement if hired; including one booster dose. Candidates may request an accommodation due to disability, sincerely held religious belief or exception required under applicable law.



Benefits:

JBC is committed to the health, happiness, and well-being of each and every one of our employees, both professionally and personally. We strive to make our workplace one where team members are not only supported across their short- and long-term trajectory of career growth, but are also fulfilled as people, in and out of the office.



Our benefits include, but are not limited to:

● Unlimited paid time off policy, including vacation + additional paid caregiver leave

● 4-day workweeks in Summer and early office closures on Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Fall through Spring

● 12 weeks paid leave to bond with a newly born, adopted or fostered child, with a 6 month waiting period for full-time employees

● Inclusive holiday calendar and a paid break in December running from Christmas Eve to New Years Day

● Comprehensive health insurance for all employees, and a 401k matching plan for you to invest in your future

● In-house committees who plan monthly programming as it relates to internships, team-building, community service, employee recognition and more

● Monthly reimbursement toward cell phone and home wifi

● Flexible working schedules and hybrid return-to-office with Fridays always remote

● No waiting period for paid sick leave + additional paid days for Covid sick leave

● Open bereavement leave policy, including pregnancy loss

● Agency-wide Monthly Mental Health Days and Stipend

● Additional Mental Health paid time away for parents each week



Job Type:

● Full-Time



Job Location:

● Hybrid: 3 days remote + 2 in-office in Los Angeles, CA



Contact: careers@jbc-pr.com



Don’t meet every single requirement? Studies have shown that women and people of color are less likely to apply to jobs unless they meet every single qualification. We are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive and authentic workplace so if you’re excited about this role but your experience doesn’t match perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to email us anyways. You may just be the right candidate for this or other roles.



Jennifer Bett Communications, LLC (“JBC”) is committed to a diverse and inclusive workplace. JBC is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, national origin, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, protected veteran status, disability, age, or other legally protected status.



@jbettcomm