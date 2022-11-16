The Ideal Sweater for Cocooning Oneself All Winter Long

Jenni Kayne Alpaca Cocoon Crewneck in Ivory, $295, available here. Photo: Courtesy of Jenni Kayne

Editors' Picks are the Fashionista team's true (#notspon) fashion and beauty obsessions, handpicked by professionals who see it all.

When November hits, I — much like George Costanza, who yearns to be draped in velvet — dream about being swathed in sweaters. My latest cozy cold-weather wardrobe contender? The Jenni Kayne Alpaca Cocoon Crewneck, which indeed seems like the ideal garment for cocooning oneself all winter long. The piece is a recent addition to the brand's beloved "Cocoon" knitwear line, and it's as simple as it is appealing.

I've been on a real sweater kick lately, which was perhaps inspired by the sudden turn to 40-degree weather in New York; or maybe by the unrelenting array of chic knitwear Naomi Watts wore throughout the entirety of "The Watcher" (making the wardrobe one of the least disappointing things about the show, but I digress).

This crewneck is a standout for its timelessness, minimalism and versatility. It features a plush, airy weave made from 70% baby aplaca, 23% polyamide and 7% merino wool. I love the oversized fit and that it's warm, despite being lightweight and layerable. While you can't go wrong with any of the three neutral colorways, I'm partial to the creamy "ivory" off-white option. (The chocolate brown and charcoal gray are both lovely, too.) I'll be adding it to my Hanukkah wish list for sure.

