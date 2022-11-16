Skip to main content

The Ideal Sweater for Cocooning Oneself All Winter Long

It simply doesn't get cozier.
Jenni Kayne Alpaca Cocoon Crewneck in Ivory, $295, available here.

Jenni Kayne Alpaca Cocoon Crewneck in Ivory, $295, available here.

Editors' Picks are the Fashionista team's true (#notspon) fashion and beauty obsessions, handpicked by professionals who see it all. 

Editors Pick Licensing Seal 150

When November hits, I — much like George Costanza, who yearns to be draped in velvet — dream about being swathed in sweaters. My latest cozy cold-weather wardrobe contender? The Jenni Kayne Alpaca Cocoon Crewneck, which indeed seems like the ideal garment for cocooning oneself all winter long. The piece is a recent addition to the brand's beloved "Cocoon" knitwear line, and it's as simple as it is appealing.

I've been on a real sweater kick lately, which was perhaps inspired by the sudden turn to 40-degree weather in New York; or maybe by the unrelenting array of chic knitwear Naomi Watts wore throughout the entirety of "The Watcher" (making the wardrobe one of the least disappointing things about the show, but I digress). 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jenni Kayne Alpaca Cocoon Crewneck in Ivory, $295, available here.

Jenni Kayne Alpaca Cocoon Crewneck in Ivory, $295, available here.

This crewneck is a standout for its timelessness, minimalism and versatility. It features a plush, airy weave made from 70% baby aplaca, 23% polyamide and 7% merino wool. I love the oversized fit and that it's warm, despite being lightweight and layerable. While you can't go wrong with any of the three neutral colorways, I'm partial to the creamy "ivory" off-white option. (The chocolate brown and charcoal gray are both lovely, too.) I'll be adding it to my Hanukkah wish list for sure.

Jenni Kayne Alpaca Cocoon Crewneck in Ivory, $295, available here.

Please note: This product was gifted. Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. In no way do either affect our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

shop-statement-collar-and-sweaters
Shopping

11 Statement Collar-and-Sweater Pairings To Bookmark for Winter

Whether as a removable option or as a blouse for layering, a bold collar will give even the simplest black turtleneck a big personality.

By Dara Prant
tach-clothing-knitwear
Editors' Picks

Dara's Latest Knit Obsession Features Puffy Sleeves

I plan on wearing it with my high-rise corduroys or over a silk midi dress.

By Dara Prant
distressed-frayed-sweaters
Shopping

11 Distressed Sweaters Guaranteed to Give Your Fall Wardrobe a Cool Edge

Featuring elegantly frayed crewnecks and cardigans.

By Dara Prant
the-laundress-summer-fridays-detergent
Editors' Picks

The Laundry Detergent That Smells So Good, You Can Skip Wearing Fragrance

It doesn't get much more luxurious than a fancily scented soap for your clothes.

By Stephanie Saltzman