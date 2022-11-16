Skip to main content

Must Read: Jennie Kim and Lily-Rose Depp Cover 'Elle,' Gabriela Hearst Wants You to Know about Nuclear Fusion

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.
Jennie Kim Elle cover

Jennie Kim and Lily-Rose Depp cover the December Issue of Elle 
Jennie Kim of Blackpink and Lily-Rose Depp grace the cover of Elle in Chanel ensembles styled by Patti Wilson. Depp tells writer Véronique Hyland about growing up in the public eye, specifically recent headlines surrounding her family. "People have really wanted to define me by the men in my life, whether that's my family members or my boyfriends, whatever. And I'm really ready to be defined for the things that I put out there," Depp says. As for Jennie Kim, she talks with Laura Sirikul about her first acting gig, the Blackpink world tour and answers burning questions from Blinks. "It was my first time ever doing anything close to being an actor, so hopefully they like it," the K-pop idol shares. The two are set to star in HBO's upcoming and highly anticipated series, "The Idol." See more images below. {Elle}

Lily Rose Elle 5
Lily Rose Depp Elle Cover
Jennie Kim Elle cover
11
Gallery
11 Images

Gabriela Hearst wants you to know about nuclear fusion 
Chloé Creative Director Gabriela Hearst has always been environmentally conscious in her work, having been credited with the fashion industry's first carbon-neutral runway in 2019. Nowadays, Hearst is taking her passion to the next level with her research into nuclear fusion, a cleaner (yet presently unattained) energy alternative. Heart's Spring 2023 collection is inspired by visits to nuclear fusion labs across the country and the globe, her runway featuring physics-inflected designs and chemical patterns across clothes. Meanwhile, Hearst's latest resort collection was aimed at spreading fusion literacy to the public, through motifs like laser-cut stars and spangled leather jackets. "What I can do is to use whatever platform I have to communicate about this energy," the designer says. {Vanity Fair}

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

Blackpink Coachella 2019
News

Must Read: Blackpink Cover 'Elle,' 'Vogue' Launches New Podcast

Plus, what's next for Chinese grey market sellers.

By Ana Colón
gabriela-hearst-chloe-debut
News

Must Read: Gabriela Hearst Is 'Making Sustainability Sexy,' Summer's Trendy Shoe Styles

Plus, the 'Cheugy' aesthetic, explained.

By Stephanie Saltzman
kylie_promo.jpg
News

Must Read: Kylie Jenner Covers 'Allure', Lily-Rose Depp Teases Her New Chanel Campaign on Instagram

Plus, Diane Kruger shares her best beauty secrets.

By Karina Hoshikawa
jisoo-dior-paris-fashion-week-spring2023
Fashion Week

Jisoo Is the Main Event at the Dior Show

Natalie Portman, Shailene Woodley, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Rosamund Pike were also in attendance.

By Angela Wei