Must Read: Jennie Kim and Lily-Rose Depp Cover 'Elle,' Gabriela Hearst Wants You to Know about Nuclear Fusion

Jennie Kim and Lily-Rose Depp cover the December Issue of Elle

Jennie Kim of Blackpink and Lily-Rose Depp grace the cover of Elle in Chanel ensembles styled by Patti Wilson. Depp tells writer Véronique Hyland about growing up in the public eye, specifically recent headlines surrounding her family. "People have really wanted to define me by the men in my life, whether that's my family members or my boyfriends, whatever. And I'm really ready to be defined for the things that I put out there," Depp says. As for Jennie Kim, she talks with Laura Sirikul about her first acting gig, the Blackpink world tour and answers burning questions from Blinks. "It was my first time ever doing anything close to being an actor, so hopefully they like it," the K-pop idol shares. The two are set to star in HBO's upcoming and highly anticipated series, "The Idol." See more images below. {Elle}

Gabriela Hearst wants you to know about nuclear fusion

Chloé Creative Director Gabriela Hearst has always been environmentally conscious in her work, having been credited with the fashion industry's first carbon-neutral runway in 2019. Nowadays, Hearst is taking her passion to the next level with her research into nuclear fusion, a cleaner (yet presently unattained) energy alternative. Heart's Spring 2023 collection is inspired by visits to nuclear fusion labs across the country and the globe, her runway featuring physics-inflected designs and chemical patterns across clothes. Meanwhile, Hearst's latest resort collection was aimed at spreading fusion literacy to the public, through motifs like laser-cut stars and spangled leather jackets. "What I can do is to use whatever platform I have to communicate about this energy," the designer says. {Vanity Fair}

