Must Read: Jennifer Aniston Covers 'Allure,' Levi's Names Next CEO

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Jennifer Aniston covers the December issue of Allure

Jennifer Aniston graces the December cover of Allure in a Chanel micro bikini top, Gucci G-string and Saint Laurent skirt. In a candid tell-all, the star opens up about her highly publicized career, as well as her struggles and regrets along the way. Aniston discusses everything from her difficult fertility journey to her relationships with famous ex-lovers. As for what's to come, fans can anticipate seeing Aniston in a third season of "The Morning Show," as well as working on her successful hair-care line, LolaVie. {Allure}

Levi's Names New President and Future CEO

Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass is set to succeed Levi's Chief Executive Officer Chip Bergh in 2024. Gass, who will begin her role as president of the company on Jan. 2, will be responsible for Levi's global digital and commercial operations. "Michelle's deep retail and omnichannel experience combined with her track record of building brands and meaningful innovation is a perfect fit for the skills needed to lead this company," said Bob Elkhart, chairman of the denim company, in a statement. News of Gass' departure comes just before Kohl's releases its third-quarter financial results on Nov. 17. {WWD}



How candles can predict the future of the beauty industry

More than ever, the candle industry is seeing an increase in products at a lower barrier to entry. Affordable luxury brands such as Nest are finding it difficult to stand out, with the proliferation of "luxury" candles saturating the market. Sephora alone sells 257 candles from 20 different brands. This is a predictor for the rest of the beauty industry, where companies are faced with an abundance of similar quality products. Instead, their focus has to shift towards branding and marketing, above factors like convenience or even price. {Business of Fashion}

Sean "Diddy" Combs launches e-commerce platform for Black-owned brands

Black-owned businesses have historically faced unique challenges in achieving long-term sustainability. To combat this issue, Empower Global, an immersive e-commerce platform created to empower the Black economy, founded by Sean "Diddy" Combs, will officially launch this Friday, Nov. 11. The site will offer products ranging from apparel and beauty to art and travel, exclusively from Black-owned businesses. Empower Global vows to elevate "Buying Black" into a lifestyle rather than simply partnering with Black-owned startups. {Fashionista Inbox}

Homepage photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter