Must Read: Jennifer Lopez Covers 'Vogue,' Versace Will Show Fall 2023 in Los Angeles

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Jennifer Lopez covers the December issue of Vogue

In an Annie Leibovitz-shot photo, Jennifer Lopez graces the cover of Vogue in Valentino Haute Couture. She discusses her new marriage to actor Ben Affleck in the accompanying story. On changing her last name, she said to Rob Haskell, "People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we're joined together. We're husband and wife. I'm proud of that. I don't think that's a problem." As for what's next in Lopez's career, fans can anticipate a new album soon, with films like "Shotgun Wedding" and "The Mother" coming out next year. {Vogue}

Versace to show Fall 2023 collection in Los Angeles

The House of Versace has announced that it will show its combined women's and men's Fall 2023 collection in March in Los Angeles, Calif. — two days before the Academy Awards. In a statement, Donatella Versace said, "For me Hollywood is both a place and a state of mind. It is about storytelling and magic, power and vulnerability, creativity, and emotional expression. It is a perfect location for Versace. I cannot wait to be back." {Fashionista inbox}

Is "greenhushing" replacing greenwashing?

Following the greenwashing crackdown in Europe, brands are under pressure to alter the language they use when making sustainability claims about their products. Emilie Carasso, global footprinting lead at consultancy Quantis, said, "We're seeing brands are becoming more specific and more complex in what they claim." However, not all brands are looking to be more transparent, with some resorting to what is called "greenhushing," otherwise known as not saying anything about their practices at all for fear of blowback. {Business of Fashion}

Homepage Photo: Annie Leibovitz/Courtesy of Vogue

