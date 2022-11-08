Great Outfits in Fashion History: Katy Perry's Sequined Ticket-Stub Dress

Her eccentric dressing was at an all-time high during this era, in tandem with her chart-topping music.

Photo: Ian Gavan/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Katy Perry has never been one to shy away from a quirky red-carpet look. In the year 2010, the musician was arguably at the height of her career, fresh off the success of the now-seminal pop record "Teenage Dream." Perry's eccentric dressing was at an all-time high during this era, too: At the MTV European Music Awards in Madrid that year, the star donned a red mini dress covered in pailettes and shaped like a wearable ticket stub that read, "admit one."

The look came straight off the Spring 2011 runway of designer Jeremy Scott, a frequent collaborator of Perry's. In an interview with Vogue, Scott said the inspiration behind the collection came from the "cool girls in New York City, from Debbie Harry to Leigh Lezark — all the girls that go to all the clubs, from Max's Kansas City to the Boom Boom Room today."

Photo: Ian Gavan/Getty Images

With a jagged, ripped-off-looking hem and a pair of bluish-purple slingback pumps, Perry perfectly embodied the club-girl essence that Scott was aiming for, but in a refined and classy way. (Later that evening, the "Last Friday Night" singer went home with five awards, including those for Best Video, Song and Female Artist.)

To embrace more hyper-realistic fashion quirks like the ones Perry and Scott love, scroll through the gallery below.

6 Gallery 6 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.