Kelly Rowland Wore Cutouts to the 2022 Glamour Women of The Year Awards

Glamour kicked off November with its annual Women of the Year awards, which recognize and celebrates the industry's biggest trailblazers of the moment. The legacy magazine held the most recent ceremony at The Grill & The Pool in New York City on Tuesday, Nov. 1, with the "class of 2022" studded with a slew of multifaceted names like Angela Bassett, Jennifer Hudson, Aurora James and Haim, just to list a few, who were joined by a bevy of other influential women, including Teyana Taylor, Sophie Turner and Jenna Lyons.

While heading inside, Kelly Rowland was captured on the red carpet donning a black maxi gown – the exact one worn by Julia Fox earlier this year at LaQuan Smith's Fall 2022 runway. It features a slouchy turtleneck and cutouts at the chest and back.

The beloved singer elevated her already-stunning ensemble with a pair of bejeweled sandals, along with a metallic mini bag from L'Afshar and jewelry by Delfina Delettrez and Yun Yun Sun. In terms of glam, Rowland wore a high ponytail with a shimmery ribbon tied at the top; she finished her look with soft, brown hues.

At the event, Rowland introduced her long-time friend Jennifer Hudson. (They first met in 2005 on the set of 'Dreamgirls.') "I speak for every woman and every girl, especially young Black girls, in saying thank you for proving that not winning is not the end of the road," Rowland told Hudson. "For showing us, that kindness, work ethic — because this girl works hard — and talent still count. And that if you get up every time you fall, you could walk a little bit further, and you could become a beautiful, caring mother and a force to be reckoned with."

