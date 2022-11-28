Skip to main content
Kirna Zabête Is Seeking Spring Interns In New York, NY

Kirna Zabête is a women's luxury fashion destination featuring the best edit of the best designers of today and tomorrow.
Kirna Zabête is looking to hire Spring interns! We are looking to grow our internship program with exceptional talent. Below is a list of open Spring Internships. To apply, please send your resume to the appropriate contact with the subject line "Application for (Internship You Are Applying To).

PLEASE NOTE: YOU MUST BE CURRENTLY ENROLLED IN COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY TO APPLY - INTERNSHIP AVAILABLE FOR ACADEMIC CREDIT ONLY.

MUST BE LOCAL IN NYC AS THIS INTERNSHIP IS IN PERSON/IN OFFICE.

We are looking for interns in the following fields:
- E-Commerce
- Marketing
- PR
- Social Media
- Graphic Design
- Operations

Please send all resumes to HR@Kirnazabete.com

