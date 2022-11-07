The Best-Dressed Celebrities From the 2022 LACMA Art+Film Gala

Major Hollywood players turned out for LACMA's Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles honoring sculptor Helen Pashgian and director, screenwriter and producer Park Chan-Wook over the weekend.

The event — which was once again sponsored by Gucci — saw a bevy of celebrities in their finest looks, such as Jodie Turner-Smith in Gucci and Blackpink's Rosé in Saint Laurent, and a range of trends, from bedazzled fringe to daring cutouts.

See the 14 best looks from the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala, below.

14 Gallery 14 Images

