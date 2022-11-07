Skip to main content
The Best-Dressed Celebrities From the 2022 LACMA Art+Film Gala

The Best-Dressed Celebrities From the 2022 LACMA Art+Film Gala

Featuring Rosé, Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton and more.

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Featuring Rosé, Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton and more.

Major Hollywood players turned out for LACMA's Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles honoring sculptor Helen Pashgian and director, screenwriter and producer Park Chan-Wook over the weekend. 

The event — which was once again sponsored by Gucci — saw a bevy of celebrities in their finest looks, such as Jodie Turner-Smith in Gucci and Blackpink's Rosé in Saint Laurent, and a range of trends, from bedazzled fringe to daring cutouts. 

See the 14 best looks from the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala, below.

Halima Aden LACMA
jodie-turner-smith-lacma
rose lacma 2022 1
14
Gallery
14 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

LACMA-Gala-2021-16
Style

The Best Looks From the 2021 LACMA Art+Film Gala

Lots of Gucci, as expected — but also great Saint Laurent, Tomo Kuzumi and more.

By Fashionista
kim-kardashian-lacma-gala-2017-small
Style

See All The Gucci-Clad Stars at LACMA's Art+Film Gala

Plus, one sleek-suited Kardashian.

By Dara Prant
Emma-Chamberlain-Venice-Film-Festival
Style

The Best Looks From the 2022 Venice Film Festival

Featuring Emma Chamberlain in Valentino, Julianne Moore in Celine, Jodie Turner-Smith in Gucci and more.

By Angela Wei
best-dressed-celebrities-2021
Style

The 21 Best-Dressed Celebrities of 2021

We missed you, major red carpet moments!

By Fashionista