Skip to main content

Lindsay Lohan Stuns in an Embroidered Valentino Gown at the 'Falling For Christmas' Premiere

She was dressed by CFDA award-winning stylist Law Roach.
GettyImages-1440397986

It's been a while since we've seen Lindsay Lohan on the big screen. (Her last major film came out back in 2019.) Now, the early aughts star is making her anticipated return as a rom-com protagonist for Netflix's latest holiday film, "Falling For Christmas."

On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the actor arrived at the movie's premiere in New York in a sheer, long-sleeved embroidered gown by Valentino, studded all over with blossoming white flowers. Dressed by CFDA award-winning stylist Law Roach, she completed her outfit with dazzling diamond jewelry pieces and a metallic quilted shoulder bag.

When it came to glam, the 36-year-old rocked a rosy smokey eye and a pink lip. She wore her long red locks in a slicked-back ponytail.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

GettyImages-1440398036

On Instagram, Lohan showcased a close-up of her #OOTN, writing, "This is what #FallingForChristmas looks like 💎 ❤️🌲🎉." 

Known for her roles in the hit classics like "The Parent Trap" and "Mean Girls", Lohan's making her Netflix debut on Nov. 10. In "Falling for Christmas," she plays a spoiled, newly-engaged hotel heiress who gets into a skiing accident and suffers from amnesia. After waking from her fall, she finds herself in the care of a charming lodge owner (played by Chord Overstreet) and his daughter in the days leading up to Christmas. 

Lohan signed to a three-picture movie deal with the streaming giant, so we can expect more from her in the years to come. Oh, how we've missed LiLo on our screens.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

lindsay lohan denim maxi skirt 1
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Lindsay Lohan's Low-Rise Denim Jeans

In 2003, the "Freaky Friday" actor embodied Y2K fashion on the red carpet.

By India Roby
Style

Five Elizabeth Taylor Looks Lindsay Lohan Should Have Worn to the Liz & Dick Premiere

This is what Lindsay Lohan wore last night to the premiere of Liz & Dick, the Lifetime movie she stars in as Elizabeth Taylor. The Hollywood Reporter describes the movie as "half train wreck, half SNL skit." Funny, we were thinking the same thing about the dress. Sure, Lohan may no longer be one of the most sought after stars to dress these days, but surely she could have done better than...this? To that end, we've taken it upon ourself to suggest five Elizabeth Taylor looks that Lindsay should have worn to the premiere, in honor of the late style icon. Click through for our suggestions.

By Hayley Phelan
Gucci Resort Spring 23 113
News

Must Read: Gucci Cancels Seoul Show After Itaewon Tragedy, Lindsay Lohan Covers 'Cosmopolitan'

Plus, the queer history behind Ludovic de Saint Sernin's popular tank top.

By Brooke Frischer
Style

See Lindsay Lohan, Alexa Chung, Sarah Jessica Parker and More on the amfAR Gala Red Carpet

Next to the Met Ball, the amfAR Gala is probably the most fashion-y red carpet of the year, and this year's was no exception.

By Cheryl Wischhover