Lindsay Lohan Stuns in an Embroidered Valentino Gown at the 'Falling For Christmas' Premiere

Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix

It's been a while since we've seen Lindsay Lohan on the big screen. (Her last major film came out back in 2019.) Now, the early aughts star is making her anticipated return as a rom-com protagonist for Netflix's latest holiday film, "Falling For Christmas."

On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the actor arrived at the movie's premiere in New York in a sheer, long-sleeved embroidered gown by Valentino, studded all over with blossoming white flowers. Dressed by CFDA award-winning stylist Law Roach, she completed her outfit with dazzling diamond jewelry pieces and a metallic quilted shoulder bag.

When it came to glam, the 36-year-old rocked a rosy smokey eye and a pink lip. She wore her long red locks in a slicked-back ponytail.

Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix

On Instagram, Lohan showcased a close-up of her #OOTN, writing, "This is what #FallingForChristmas looks like 💎 ❤️🌲🎉."

Known for her roles in the hit classics like "The Parent Trap" and "Mean Girls", Lohan's making her Netflix debut on Nov. 10. In "Falling for Christmas," she plays a spoiled, newly-engaged hotel heiress who gets into a skiing accident and suffers from amnesia. After waking from her fall, she finds herself in the care of a charming lodge owner (played by Chord Overstreet) and his daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.

Lohan signed to a three-picture movie deal with the streaming giant, so we can expect more from her in the years to come. Oh, how we've missed LiLo on our screens.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

