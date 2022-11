Celebrated for our signature cloaks since 2008, Lindsey Thornburg creates elevated outerwear, ready-to-wear, and custom clothing handmade in New York City.

Lindsey Thornburg is looking for a freelance pattern maker. Must be able to have weekly meetings at the studio and bring a design concept from drawing and or draping to sample.



The compensation is project based.



Please email jobs@lindseythornburg.com