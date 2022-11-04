LOLA Production Is Hiring A Studio Manager In New York, NY

About LOLA

LOLA Production is a full-service creative production company specializing in the fashion, lifestyle, beauty and luxury industries. We are based in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris and Stockholm.



The Role

The LOLA Studio Manager is at the core of the business and plays a crucial role in ensuring operations run smoothly overall. The perfect candidate will enjoy a fast paced environment, be a service person at heart and possess excellent social skills. No two days are alike and you will need to be prepared to jump in wherever needed, wear many hats and juggle multiple tasks at once. This person will need to be able to keep calm under pressure and know when to set boundaries where necessary.



Responsibilities



General Office

- Open and maintain appearance of office throughout the week, making sure it is neat and tidy

- General office tasks such as answering phones, responding to email inquiries, and handling deliveries

- Purchase and maintain inventory of office supplies as needed

- Order working meals for employees as needed; keep pantry and refrigerator stocked

- Oversee and manage company events and meetings, book dinners, purchase gifts for birthdays, clients, holidays etc.

- Organize and book internal travel and accommodations for LOLA employees

- Oversee and manage interns



Administration

- Support management with internal projects, with everything from researching and preparation to managing and implementing

- Work with legal team to ensure all contracts and agreements are up to date and properly organized for company use

- Implement and update team with any protocol changes and monitor compliance with laws, regulations and policies

- Assist in the recruitment process by posting open jobs, responding to and organizing applicants, scheduling interviews, etc.

- Ensure that new employees are set for success by overseeing their onboarding process

- Work closely with accounting to ensure that freelancers are onboarded and accounted for in payroll services

- Support in sharing information about company observed holidays, employee vacation / personal days and other general information



Creative

- Work with team to track releases of shoots and ensure that print and digital work is obtained, organized, archived and prepared for sharing

- Regularly maintain and update social media platforms and website

- Create and organize custom presentations for sales meetings, closely following branding and aesthetic standards



IT

- Research, purchase and setup all new computers and devices

- Track, manage and troubleshoot IT issues, working with our external IT company when necessary

- Maintain and ensure the detailed organization of the company’s server, and track drive and folder sharing between LOLA staff and freelancers

- Research and implement new applications and tools to help improve and streamline the company’s workflow



Requirements

- Minimum 3 years prior experience in an administrative role, preferably in the production industry

- Must have a proven track record as a successful communicator (written and verbal)

- Must possess a proactive mindset, have excellent work ethic and a positive get-things-done attitude

- Extremely efficient with strong initiative, execution, and follow-through

- Proven attention to detail with a natural inclination towards organization and cleanliness

- Ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously, work with a sense of urgency and be able to prioritize

- Strong technical skills and knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite, Google Drive and Adobe

- Must be a self-starter who can work independently and within a team



Benefits

Offered after 3 months for full time employees



Start Date

ASAP



Salary

$60k - $75k



To apply, please send a cover letter and resume to careers@lolaproduction.com