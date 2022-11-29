Confirmed: 2022 Was the Year of Miu Miu

According to data from Lyst, the brand's micro mini skirts and satin ballet flats dominated fashion this year, both on and off the catwalk.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

After so many celebrity-studded catwalks, TikTok trends and buzzy fashion moments, the people have spoken — or, rather, Lyst's 2022 Year in Fashion has confirmed: Miu Miu dominated our minds, feeds and carts these past 12 months.

The annual report — which digs through data from Lyst's 200 million users to determine what the hottest brands and products of the year are – reveals that Miu Miu came out on top in 2022. Searches for the label saw a 49% increase on the global fashion shopping app compared to last year.

This may come as no surprise if you've been following the saga of the micro mini skirt, which first came about in Miu Miu's Spring 2022 show. (The Lyst Index for Q1 identified it as the most-searched product that period, averaging 900 searches a day.)

Miu Miu's mini skirt for Fall 2022 at Milan Fashion Week Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Tiny skirts aside, Miu Miu's slipper-inspired ballet flats also contributed to the brand's virality in 2022. It ranked as the most searched flat shoe from September to October; searches for "ballet flats" more broadly were up 400% in that same time frame. The "shoe of the year" award, though, goes to Birkenstock's comfy Boston Clogs, a post-pandemic favorite that saw a 593% boost in searches in the first six months of 2022.

When it comes to accessories, Lyst also identified Miu Miu's Wander as one of the "It" bags of 2022, seeing a 102% bump in searches over the last three months. The top honor in the handbag category, however, belongs to Prada's Re-nylon Re-edition 2000 mini bag, which was the brand's most-searched piece this year and saw a big resurgence largely thanks to TikTok. Honorable mentions go to Diesel's 1DR bag (with searches up 248%) and J.W. Anderson's pigeon clutch (the brand's most-viewed product on Lyst).

Diesel's 1DR bag, spotted at Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Imaxtree

You can see Lyst's biggest findings, superlative-style, below and check out the full 2022 Year in Fashion report here.

2022 Lyst Year in Fashion Findings:

Brand of the Year: Miu Miu

Logo of the Year: Diesel

Shoe of the Year: Birkenstock's Boston Clogs

Bag of the Year: Prada's Re-nylon Re-edition 2000 mini bag

Collab of the Year: Jacquemus x Nike

Trend of the Year: Barbiecore

Fashion Show of the Year: Balenciaga Haute Couture

Power Dresser of the Year: Bella Hadid

Rising Star of the Year: Sydney Sweeney

Red Carpet Moment of the Year: Kim Kardashian at The Met Gala

Viral Moment of the Year: Coperni

TikTok Aesthetic of the Year: "Weird Girl"

Weird and Wonderful Moment of the Year: JW Anderson's 3D Printed Pigeon

Screen Style Moment of the Year: Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in "The Crown"

Progressive Moment of the Year: Patagonia

Digital Fashion Moment of the Year: Lacoste

Brands to Watch: Luar, Amesh and Mônot

