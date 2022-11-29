Confirmed: 2022 Was the Year of Miu Miu
After so many celebrity-studded catwalks, TikTok trends and buzzy fashion moments, the people have spoken — or, rather, Lyst's 2022 Year in Fashion has confirmed: Miu Miu dominated our minds, feeds and carts these past 12 months.
The annual report — which digs through data from Lyst's 200 million users to determine what the hottest brands and products of the year are – reveals that Miu Miu came out on top in 2022. Searches for the label saw a 49% increase on the global fashion shopping app compared to last year.
This may come as no surprise if you've been following the saga of the micro mini skirt, which first came about in Miu Miu's Spring 2022 show. (The Lyst Index for Q1 identified it as the most-searched product that period, averaging 900 searches a day.)
Tiny skirts aside, Miu Miu's slipper-inspired ballet flats also contributed to the brand's virality in 2022. It ranked as the most searched flat shoe from September to October; searches for "ballet flats" more broadly were up 400% in that same time frame. The "shoe of the year" award, though, goes to Birkenstock's comfy Boston Clogs, a post-pandemic favorite that saw a 593% boost in searches in the first six months of 2022.
When it comes to accessories, Lyst also identified Miu Miu's Wander as one of the "It" bags of 2022, seeing a 102% bump in searches over the last three months. The top honor in the handbag category, however, belongs to Prada's Re-nylon Re-edition 2000 mini bag, which was the brand's most-searched piece this year and saw a big resurgence largely thanks to TikTok. Honorable mentions go to Diesel's 1DR bag (with searches up 248%) and J.W. Anderson's pigeon clutch (the brand's most-viewed product on Lyst).
You can see Lyst's biggest findings, superlative-style, below and check out the full 2022 Year in Fashion report here.
2022 Lyst Year in Fashion Findings:
- Brand of the Year: Miu Miu
- Logo of the Year: Diesel
- Shoe of the Year: Birkenstock's Boston Clogs
- Bag of the Year: Prada's Re-nylon Re-edition 2000 mini bag
- Collab of the Year: Jacquemus x Nike
- Trend of the Year: Barbiecore
- Fashion Show of the Year: Balenciaga Haute Couture
- Power Dresser of the Year: Bella Hadid
- Rising Star of the Year: Sydney Sweeney
- Red Carpet Moment of the Year: Kim Kardashian at The Met Gala
- Viral Moment of the Year: Coperni
- TikTok Aesthetic of the Year: "Weird Girl"
- Weird and Wonderful Moment of the Year: JW Anderson's 3D Printed Pigeon
- Screen Style Moment of the Year: Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in "The Crown"
- Progressive Moment of the Year: Patagonia
- Digital Fashion Moment of the Year: Lacoste
- Brands to Watch: Luar, Amesh and Mônot
