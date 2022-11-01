Marina Moscone Is Hiring A Design Assistant In New York, NY

Reports to: Executive Creative Director & Sr. Product Development Manager

Classification: ‘Exempt’ Salary Position



Job Summary: This position will work as part of a close and collaborative design team on all aspects of collection development in the creation of seasonal collections and special projects. The candidate will be responsible for collaborating with the Executive Creative Director, Senior Product Development Manager and other colleagues in the research, development and execution of all projects. They must exude common sense, be organized and extremely detail oriented, must always be willing to strive for perfection and be able to multi-task while meeting deliverables on time. The candidate must be passionate about designer fashion while having a matching aesthetic to the Marina Moscone brand and be well versed and aware of the adjacent global fashion realm.



Essential Job Functions:



- 100% proficiency in entire CAD/Adobe Suite

- Work thoroughly on all aspects of the design and development process to ensure that the collection is ready on time by working closely with suppliers and the development team

- Research and forecast trends and themes for the collections, with direction from the senior team members and Executive Creative Director

- Communicate concepts and ideas via research, sketches, fabric, trims, presentation boards, etc.

- Be present in fittings, assisting design team and atelier team with fittings; maintain an organized fitting room and supply cart; prepare in advance for collection and special project fittings

- Oversee and maintain all creative and design boards throughout the season with ongoing daily updates

- Maintain all development design updates in digital database (i.e.: fabric changes, sketch modifications, etc.)

- Must be prepared to show and present progress, updates, deliverables, etc. in daily design team “touch-base” meetings

- Aide in sourcing and researching fabrics, materials and trims and ensuring said vendors stay within concept and within timeline

- Must understand fabrics thoroughly and be able to work with fabric mills on fabric developments, liaising between design team and fabric teams on unique and custom fabric developments and executions

- Produce clearly detailed technical packages for fabric and unique material development using CAD software

- Must have awareness of the global fashion industry, market, trends, etc.

- Create mood and concept boards based on thorough research for each collection and special project, with direction from senior team members

- Ensure that fabrics, collection samples and special projects are completed and adhere to the designated timeline

- Inspect, follow-through and maintain quality within all aspects of the collection, adhering to the Marina Moscone standards

- Hire, oversee and manage design-related interns as a part of the internship program

- Be able to meet deadlines, work on multiple projects and work long hours

- Must be a self-starter with the ability to manage own schedule and allocate time efficiently to projects, while at the same time must take direction well from supervisors

- Have creative sensibility as well as an eye for Marina Moscone standards of quality, color, silhouette, fabric, etc.

- Be able to prioritize and organize well and have strong time management skills

- Must have a good understanding of designer-level garment construction and design from a technical perspective

- Must have strong and professional written and verbal communication skills

- Be able to develop and nurture strong relationships with suppliers, vendors, fabric agents, etc., representing the brand-name professionally and to the company standards



Education and Experience Required:



- Bachelor’s Degree in Fashion Design or close equivalent

- Minimum 2 years of internship experience in adjacent level brands

- Prior work experience in adjacent level brand is highly preferred

- Must provide a portfolio of work



To Apply: Please send your resume to info@marinamoscone.com, subject line, Design Assistant Application.



marinamoscone.com

@marinamoscone