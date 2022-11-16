23 Delightfully On-Brand Gifts for the Nancy Meyers Devotee

We know it’s hard to find the right gifts for your loved ones, so we’ve compiled a ton of fashion and beauty-focused gift guides tailored to a range of interests and budgets. Check out our latest below and find more right here.

Ah, to be a quinquagenarian in a Nancy Meyers film — all fresh-cut flowers in every room, briny oysters splashed with crisp horseradish and Grüner-filled wine nights with your four closest girlfriends with whom you do Pilates on Tuesday mid-mornings. Your disposable income? Flush. Your romantic escapades? Plentiful. And amid all of it is a desperate need to drape yourself in heaps of oversized cashmere as you gaze out to sea on your beachfront patio and ponder how to weasel your way out of your love triangle du jour.

It's a good life. And while few can be true Nancy Meyers heroines or even oddball supportive characters, you can always outfit the part throughout your wardrobe or across your home. Below, shop 23 of the most on-brand gifts for the Nancy Meyers devotee in your life.

23 Gallery 23 Images

