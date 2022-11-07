Olivia Rodrigo Channels '90s Grunge at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Since her breakout debut in 2021, Olivia Rodrigo has been a rising fashion fave on the red carpet — and on Saturday, Nov. 5, the singer was seen at the 37th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony looking absolutely darling.

The 19-year-old Grammy winner arrived at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in a dark gray mini dress by Shushu Tong, from the brand's Fall 2022 collection.

Her '90s grunge look — styled by her trusty stylist duo Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo — featured a pleated mini skirt and a fitted corseted top that bares her back with cutouts.

The "Sour" musician accessorized her outfit with preppy, chunky platform Mary Janes (also by Shushu Tong), sheer black Wolford garter socks, a pendant-adorned black choker and silver earrings.

When it comes to glam, Rodrigo kept it simple by opting for exaggerated lashes and winged glittery eyeliner. The pop-punk singer also wore a soft, subtle coral blush and a pink lip – most likely Glossier.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony — which honors musicians and artists who have significantly contributed to the genre — was hosted by Bevy Smith and included a slew of inductees from the likes of Dolly Parton, Eminem, Carly Simon, Lionel Richie and more. Backstage, Rodrigo was seen hanging out with Parton, as well as other influential musicians like Pink, Brandi Carlile and Sheryl Crow. She later took the stage to pay homage to icon Carly Simon, singing her record-breaking single "You're So Vain."

The "good 4 u" star completed the night with an Instagram post, writing: "feeling insanelyyyyyy lucky and honored to have helped induct the magnificent Carly Simon into the rock n roll hall of fame last night. being in a room with some of the greatest songwriters of all time was something I’ll never ever forget. congrats Carly ily!!!! 🖤🖤🖤 @rockhall."

