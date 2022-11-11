This Weird-Looking Recovery Shoe Does Miracles for My Feet

Even on a surface as hard as bricks (literally), these sneakers feel a bit like walking on a cloud. Photo: Courtesy of Andrea Bossi

English is weird. A lot of cool words that exist in other languages don't exist in English. And this is my proposition: I firmly believe there should be a word for the feeling when you step out of bed for the first time after a night out in heels.

If you have ever woken up with sore feet, you know how uncomfortable it can be, depending on the height of the heel you wore the day before and whether or not it has a chunky girth. This feeling can range from a soft soreness to something that results in a Sunday limp. I don't know what the word should be for this, but I do know the name of the shoe needed to soothe it.

Meet the OOmg eeZee Low from Oofos, a recovery shoe with a name as funky as it looks — but don't let that turn you off.

Oofos shoes are powered by a foam technology (or "OOfoam") that absorbs impact, which means less force hits your feet, ankles and joints when you strike the ground. They're designed to leave your arches feeling supported. The first time I wore mine, I felt a completely unfamiliar sensation of lightness, as if I was walking on the moon. Gravity felt a bit less powerful.

Of every weekend I went out over the past month, it was Hallo-weekend that got my feet the best. With (unofficial) National Candy Day on a Monday, it meant a four-day affair starting on Friday. As fun as it was, my feet were having a different experience. I was dancing and trampling around in all sorts of uncomfortable shoes, and by the time I woke up on Monday, my feet were begging me for relief. When I slipped on my Oofos, everything immediately felt better.

These aren't just good for after a night out in heels: They're great for anyone, any time your feet could use some extra love, whether you're an athlete who had a tough workout or are simply feeling tired.

I admit to thinking these were a bit funky-looking when I first saw them. But after experiencing how good they make my feet feel, these shoes started looking a lot better. Plus, chunky shoes are cool, anyways, and easy to style with everything from sweatpants to a mini dress to straight-leg jeans.

The brand doesn't limit its recovery footwear to a slip-on sneaker: There are flip flops, clogs and fur-lined mules (which I find particularly cute and perfect for colder weather). Branded as a recovery shoe, they may not seem like the most stylish at first glance, but once you experience how good they feel, you'll find a way to make it work.

Oofos Women's OOmg eeZee Low Shoe, $130, available here.

