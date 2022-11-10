Want to Work at JBC or Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery? Applications Are Open Now!

Photo: Imaxtree

Looking to break into the fashion industry or make moves from your current role? Fashionista posts job listings daily across every field, from PR to design and from internships to managers.

Right now, JBC is looking for a fashion director, and Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery, Inc. is looking for a social media coordinator. Crawford Models is currently hiring for a model agent, and Paul Wilmot Communications is hiring for a beauty PR/communications intern. Apply now! Or check out the rest of the open job listings here.

Interested in posting a job listing with us? Packages start at $100, and you can find more info here or email Winnie at winnie@breakingmedia.com to get started. We look forward to working together.