P Principle Vintage Is Hiring Part-Time Sales Associates In Chinatown Boutique (NYC)

P Principle Vintage is now hiring part time sales associates for our upcoming tiny boutique in Chinatown, Nyc. Here, you will be a primary storyteller of the brand story and collection. A love for (men’s) vintage fashion, fashion history, design and sustainability is essential as is a passion for providing excellent customer service. The day-to-day role will involve providing knowledgeable advice and information on the collection to new and existing customers alike.



P Principle consists of a small, strong, talented, tight-knit international team.



We take pride in providing a nurturing environment for personal and professional development. As a member of our New York team, you will have the opportunity to participate in additional aspects including but not limited to e-commerce, social media, marketing, events, and more. This role is ideal for someone who is interested in all aspects of the retail and design industry and is looking to learn and grow within the job.



Primary Responsibilities:

● Standard opening and closing duties

● Meet (and exceed) daily sales goals

● Provide above and beyond, genuine and personal experience for all customers

● Organize store floor and keep the floor tidy at all times

● Online order fulfillment

● In-store visual merchandising



Key Requirements:

● No apparel retail experience required! Personality is!

● Able to wear many hats and take initiative! This new NYC location will have you involved across the majority of the business.

● Excellent customer service skills; Enjoy educating new customers about textiles and fashion and creating lasting relationships with regular customers

● Strong work ethic

● Self-starter that is honest with a high level of integrity

● Must have weekend availability



Compensation:

● $25/hr plus commission



About our company

P Principle Vintage first opened its doors back in 2006 in Copenhagen, Denmark (In Denmark called @timesupvintage). The two boutiques are located in the inner-city cobble streets of Copenhagen. Since then, it has become an institution for locals, major fashion designers, international stylists and celebrities. We’re now opening our first Nyc location focusing on menswear only. P Principle Vintage sells everything from classic 80s Giorgio Armani cashmere coats, Thierry Mugler sculptural suits, early 2000s Jean-Paul Gaultier tattoo shirts as well as classic wardrobe stables like 70s handmade shirts from Italian tailors. It’s the mission of the store to offer variety, also pricewise. Quality in design and fabrics are really key.



To Apply:

Please send an email jesper@pprinciple.com with the following:

● Your resume

● Your cover letter

● Your availability



@pprinciplevintage